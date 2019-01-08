Hair By Natasha Glatzy Bone at The Junction Parlour

I turned 30 recently and honestly I am feeling pretty great about it. For the first time in my life I feel reasonably successful, mentally healthy and comfortable in my own skin. Actually, it is more than that. Right now I feel fantastic in my own skin and thrilled about the inevitable slew of birthday photos that will be taken over the next few week’s celebrations. One of the main reasons for that is the AMAZING Natasha Glatzy Bone.

Girls; listen up. Natasha is based in the Junction where she has space in the lovely salon, The Junction Parlour. Even if you live the other end of the city, you need to book in with her because she is legit a miracle worker.

I wanted a quick boost for my birthday. I had done a lot of internal work leading up to the big 3-0 but I wanted something to make me feel just as great on the outside so I booked in with Natasha for extensions.

I had never had extensions before so I had no idea what to expect. My hair has always been pretty thin and I have always envied gals (and guys, let’s be honest) with long, luscious hair. Now I am one of those people. Praise be!

After a quick chat on the phone with Natasha and a few emailed pictures of my hair, I arrived at the salon for my appointment. Natasha had selected hair that blended perfectly with my own, the installation process took under two hours and afterwards I left looking like an ombre queen.

Natasha used tape extensions in my hair as they are the least damaging, and after two weeks of wear they still look and feel great. I am told they last around 8 weeks, after which I can have them re-fitted, which I definitely will as I am now totally addicted.

Natasha’s work extends beyond extensions; she is also a wizard when it comes to balayage, ombre, highlights, colour, touch ups, blow outs, styling and treatments. She also does make up. I am basically waiting for the day I get super rich and can hire Natasha full-time to make me look as great as she did when she first installed my hair.

So, the praises have been sung and I am off to swish my beautiful hair back and forth as I dance full throttle into my 30s. Cheers to that!

For more information on Natasha’s service and to book an appointment, visit www.hairbyngb.com