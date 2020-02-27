Allie Pearse and the sex positive comedy show Slut Parade

Slut Parade’s creator & host, Allie Pearse will be celebrating women in comedy on March 8th (International Women’s Day) at The Royal with a show she is a part of called Slut Parade – a sex positive comedy show featuring Toronto’s top standup comedians. The show will have comics sharing their best and worst stories about dating and sex. The show is dirty, flirty and fun, with only one rule: no slut shaming allowed!

We got to chat with Allie before the show.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Energetic and biographical.

Who are some of your influences?

Sarah Silverman and Beth Stelling are both comics that I admire and enjoy over and over.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

I wasn’t exposed to much standup growing up but the first time I saw Dave Chapelle my brain exploded.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

The Toronto comedy scene is bursting with incredible women who are my favourites. I’m lucky that I get to work with some of my idols. To name a few: Sandra Battaglini & Jackie Pirico. These women are so dynamic, interesting and engaging onstage. They always surprise me and I learn something anytime I watch them. They’ll both be on my show Slut Parade, happening March 8th at the Royal Cinema. It’s a huge show for International Women’s Day and some of the city’s best women in comedy will be featured.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I write a set list and plan what I want to do. I take a few minutes to do some deep breathing and clear my mind as much as possible so I can have fun. You’ll often find me nervously biting my nails and swatting away conversations right before going onstage.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

My favourite place to perform is at Comedy Bar in the Cabaret space. I’m lucky enough to run my monthly show Slut Parade there and it’s a place that I feel I’ve done the most growing up in the last two years. Comedy Bar is an incredible venue and that space in particular is intimate and built for a great show.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I generally hear about new comics that I haven’t personally heard of through word of mouth from other comics, watching shows and through podcasts.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

On March 8th (International Women’s Day) my monthly show Slut Parade will be at The Royal Cinema for one night only! This is a sex positive comedy show that will feature an all female lineup celebrating women in comedy and their stories about sex and relationships.

Where can we follow you?

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Olivia Stadler is an incredibly talented local comedian that is also a queen on Twitter. She’s such an original writer, fearless onstage and one of my favourites to watch. I love collaborating with her and I know she’s moving towards great things. She’ll also be on our show Slut Parade on March 8th!

Tell us a joke.

Everyone I know is divorced. My best friend got married a month ago, he’s getting a divorce and I haven’t even had my next period yet. He’s already dating someone new and he thinks she’s “the one”. I had to remind him that she’s actually “the second one”.

Catch Allie Pearce on March 8th at The Royal as a part of Slut Parade.

Host: Allie Pearse



Starring: Sandra Battaglini, Carol Zoccoli, Jackie Pirico, Nour Hadidi, Tamara Shevon, Natalie Norman, Olivia Stadler & Rebecca Reeds

