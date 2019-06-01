Paris the cat is looking for a furrever home in the Toronto area

Paris is a free spirit who strongly believes in karma. She is all about energy, positive energy. Every person she meets, every cat, every dog, everyone, they all need to feel her love. She has been sending out her love to the world since she was a kitty. Now she’s hoping for a new family to return the favour!

Her yoga friends describe her as friendly, affectionate, and super outgoing. She loves playtime and has a lot of energy for all the games. Her favourite things are noisy toys, chasing things on the floor, in the air, and play wrestling. But she also loves her downtime and can be a total lap cat.

With her gentle, easygoing personality and love for pretty much everything under the sun, Paris is as charming as the city she’s named after.

Paris the Cat

Age: 5 years 4 months

Sex: Female

Size: Small

Colour: Grey/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.