Little Bit the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Little Bit was found wandering the streets of Toronto in the cold and rain and was brought to us. She is now warm and safe and does not have to worry about where her next meal is going to come from. This absolute sweet girl is starting her senior years, and would love nothing more than to find her forever home where she can be loved, spoiled and be treated like a little princess! Come and meet her. She is waiting to meet you.

Little Bit

Age: 13 Years 10 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Grey / Orange

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.