“Five Minutes With” Local Indie Band Hollow Graves

Hollow Graves emerges from the darkness with Tequila Sunrise, the first single from their most fully realized project to date. Rob Coxford, Coady McCormack, Nathan Greavette, Nathan Miller and Alex Saragosa have been playing music together for over half a decade now, and their new material reflects this maturity. Since releasing their first EP, Hollow Graves has delivered explosive performances to sold out shows across Toronto, winning over fans with their unique brand of dark, shoegaze inspired post-punk. Hollow Graves keeps the fire burning with their arsenal of new material, all written in a live performance setting to capture the fervent energy of the band. This record is the second that is solely produced by the band themselves, enlisting help from long-time friend and musician Logan Trearty in mixing and engineering the songs, recorded at his studio in downtown Toronto.

The band dives deeper into experimental material with their new collection of music, balancing grunge and psych rock intensity with indie sensibility.

Dreamy, sparkling, and hard-hitting, Tequila Sunrise marks a refresh for the group that will leave fans ordering more.

Name: Hollow Graves. We are Rob Coxford (vocals), Coady McCormack (bass guitar), Nathan Greavette (guitar), Nathan Miller (guitar), and Alex Saragosa (drums).

Genre: Indie. Shoegaze. Post-Punk.

Founded: We’ve been a band since 2015 but Hollow Graves began in 2017.

# of albums: 1 and some singles, soon to be 2 and some singles. Or zero if you’re being technical.

Latest Release: Tequila Sunrise

Latest Single: Tequila Sunrise

Latest video:

Favourite Local Restaurant:

The LCBO.

Favourite band as a teenager:

Anything New-Wave. A lot of emo music. The Talking Heads.

Favourite band now:

Still The Talking Heads. Between 5 members we listen to pretty much everything. DIIV, Beach Fossils, Khruangbin and Tame Impala are all great.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Bob Seger – Night Moves? I’m not even embarrassed.

Live Show Ritual:

Walking to the cheapest restaurant near the venue and trying not to get food poisoning.

Favourite local artist:

Sean Leon is great.

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneak’s nachos or the pambazo!

Queen or College Street?

Queen street EAST.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Corktown commons and the beach. Bellwoods is a breeding ground for disease.

EP or LP?

Singles.

Early bird or Night Owl?

A night owl that sees the sunrise.

Road or Studio?

Studio. We would love to travel and play music more but that kind of had a wrench thrown in it this year…

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti fam

Where can we follow you?

Wherever you’d like!

Instagram

Spotify

Apple

Website

Any shows or albums coming up?

Live shows coming right up in 2021.

We just released a single “Tequila Sunrise” as well as a video for it shot by our good friend Jake Chirico.

This song is a part of a larger project, so stay tuned, we’re releasing lots of new music and content in the upcoming months.

ᐧ