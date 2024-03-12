Benji the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Benji is a 5-year-old beagle mixed with Portuguese podengo. Benji loves going on long walks and loves to cuddle and go under the blanket when he wants to be extra cozy. He also loves playing tug of war and will make some sounds because he’s excited but not to worry he’s just having fun. Benji is very food-motivated and with practice and patience will learn new tricks and commands (he knows the commands: sit, leave it, off, out, look or here). He does have a history of resource-guarding food so he needs someone who will be a little more patient and consistent but who will love him very much and play lots of tug-of-war with him.

Benji

Breed: Beagle, Mix

Age: 5 years old

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Brown / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

