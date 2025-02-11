Fiona the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Fiona, a very good girl with a heart of gold! She is a gentle, loving dog with a bit of a nervous side, but she’s also eager to learn and build trust. While she may be nervous in new environments, she’s quick to warm up to positive interactions. Fiona has already shown how loving she truly is and that she’s a fan of butt scratches and gentle strokes on her back. She is very responsive to treats and kind words.

Fiona is learning that new experiences can be rewarding and enjoyable. With a little encouragement and some tasty treats to direct her attention, Fiona relaxes and shows her true affectionate side. She’s a quick learner, and once she starts to feel comfortable, she’s ready to build trust with her humans and enjoy all the love and attention you have to offer.

Fiona walks beautifully beside her handler, enjoying the sights and sounds of the park, especially when she gets to zoom around! She may have a few moments of hesitation, but she’s incredibly good at settling down and adjusting with support. She’s starting to enjoy toys, and with more time, she will open up even further to new things!

Fiona would thrive in a calm, patient home where she can build a strong foundation of confidence and trust, and where she can enjoy plenty of relaxing strolls. Her sweet and gentle nature makes her an ideal companion for someone who will give her the love she needs to blossom.

Could Fiona be the perfect addition to your family? Come meet this wonderful girl today!

Fiona

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 5 Years

Sex: Female

Size: XL

Colour: Grey / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

