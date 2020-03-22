Scotch Bonnet Mango Hot Sauce by Chef Steve Silvestro

A major culinary trend prediction for 2020 was the increasing popularity of West African cuisine and ingredients. While this trend is appealing to many, it can be intimidating to know which

ingredients to use and where to start. Chef Steve Silvestro of The Fifteen Group, a hospitality consulting agency, tackled this by creating an intensely flavourful recipe for Scotch Bonnet Mango Hot Sauce. Drawing on West African ingredients in a simple yet full-bodied sauce, it’s the easiest way to capitalize on this culinary trend at home.

Scotch Bonnet Mango Hot Sauce

Ingredients:

– 60 ml Vegetable oil

– 500 g Scotch bonnet peppers, de-seeded and roughly chopped

– 60 g Shallots, peeled and sliced

– 10 g Garlic, chopped

– 150 g Mango, roughly chopped

– 120 ml White wine vinegar (or vinegar of choice)

– 1 Lemon (juice)

– 120 ml Water

– Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

1. Add oil to a heavy-bottomed saucepot and place on medium-high heat

2. Add the scotch bonnet peppers and shallots and stir to combine

3. Allow to cook for 3-5 minutes or until the shallots are soft and translucent

4. Add the garlic, stir to combine, and allow to cook for 20-30 seconds

5. Add the mango and stir to combine

6. Add the vinegar, water, lemon juice, salt and pepper and stir to combine

7. Allow mixture to come to a boil, then turn down to a low simmer

8. Allow to cook for 10-15 minutes or until all ingredients are soft

9. Transfer to a food processor and using the pulse button, process until desired consistency

Notes:

· Add more water for a looser consistency

· Add sugar or honey for a sweeter hot sauce