Homegrown Business: Nicolas Caprio of Rexall Pharmacy

Rexall Pharmacy Group is a leading pharmacy retailer in Canada, caring for Canada’s health, one person at a time. With over 370 pharmacies across the country, Rexall provides trusted care through prescriptions, preventive services, and in-store health support. This winter, Rexall is making flu protection convenient and accessible with its mobile flu vaccination clinics designed to meet people where they are. We spoke with Nicolas Caprio, President of Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd, to learn more.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd. is a Canadian-owned and operated pharmacy retailer that has been caring for many generations for over 120 years. We operate more than 370 pharmacies, offering trusted care through medication management, vaccine administration and a wide range of pharmacist-led services.

What made you want to do this work?

As a pharmacist, I’ve always been passionate about helping people live healthier lives. At Rexall, we focus on the health and well-being of the communities we serve. Our pharmacists are deeply committed to providing care beyond the counter, whether that’s in-store, online, or through mobile clinics for organizations that meet people where they are. Seeing the difference we make in people’s lives is what inspires me every day.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Canada is facing a growing gap in primary care, with millions of people lacking access to a family doctor. Rexall, like other pharmacies, is helping to close that gap by offering pharmacist-led services that are accessible, convenient, and community-focused, in combination with other healthcare professionals. Our mobile flu clinics are a great example of how we’re making healthcare easier to access. By bringing flu shots directly to retirement homes, corporate offices, and even hockey arenas, we’re helping people protect themselves and their families without needing to travel or wait.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

We serve people in Canada. We have 370 locations across the country, servicing parts of Ontario and Western Canada. We are here for everyone who needs trusted and accessible care.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Rexall pharmacies are conveniently located throughout Toronto (we have 35 locations in Toronto) and across Ontario and Western Canada. We are located where people live, work, and gather.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

“How can your pharmacy help me manage my health beyond just filling prescriptions?”

Our pharmacists can prescribe and dispense medication for some common illnesses in one convenient visit. In our Pharmacist Led Walk-in Clinics, if a pharmacist cannot provide a solution, they can introduce the patient to a virtual physician during the same visit. We also use VOYCE technology to connect with live interpreters in over 240 languages, ensuring that everyone can have access to care and not have it be limited because of language barriers.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is seeing the impact we can make in people’s lives. Whether it’s helping someone get the flu vaccine, guiding them through a complex health issue, or helping customers with a minor ailment, our team genuinely cares. I always feel proud when our customers come back with notes of appreciation for our teams.

The most challenging part is keeping up with the growing demand for care. The work we do motivates us to keep learning, advocating and growing.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Why do pharmacists make great friends? – Because they’re always there when you need a dose of support.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Lady York Food Store. It’s a true local gem, deeply embedded in the Italian community and known for its warm, welcoming atmosphere. They offer an incredible selection of Mediterranean products and serve multigenerational families with care and pride. I’ve been going there for years; their fresh produce, meats, charcuterie, bread and cheeses are unbeatable. It’s the kind of place where you’re greeted with a smile and leave with a full heart (and a full cart). If you’re in the area, I highly recommend stopping by.