Phyllis the dog is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Meet Phyllis, a gentle giant with a heart as big as her imposing stature. This sweet munchkin, despite her size, has a considerate approach when retrieving, making her the ideal companion for those seeking a furry friend with a calm disposition.

Phyllis is a bit sensitive to high-traffic areas and loud noises, so she appreciates a mindful and quiet environment. Taking leisurely walks in lower-traffic areas would be the perfect way to make her feel comfortable and secure.

In essence, Phyllis is a delightful companion who, with a bit of patience and understanding, will blossom into a loyal and loving member of your family. If you’re ready for the rewarding experience of living with a large, sweet-hearted mastiff, Phyllis is eagerly waiting to find her forever home with you.

Phyllis

Breed: Mastiff, Mix

Age: 2 Years old

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

