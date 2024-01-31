Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Named MLB The Show 24 Cover Athlete

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the dynamic young player for the Toronto Blue Jays, has been chosen as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 24. This is a significant milestone for Guerrero Jr., as he becomes the first athlete from the father-and-son duo to grace the cover of the popular video game series.

The selection of Guerrero Jr. as the cover athlete was not made lightly. The creators of MLB The Show were not only looking for exceptional baseball talent but also for individuals with captivating stories to share. Guerrero Jr. fits the bill perfectly. Known for his impressive skills on the field, fans witnessed his incredible performance during last July’s Home Run Derby. However, it is not just his playing ability that sets Guerrero Jr. apart. He comes from a rich baseball lineage, with his Hall of Fame father, Vladimir Guerrero, also leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

What truly sets Guerrero Jr. apart is his genuine love for the game and his commitment to giving back to his community. These qualities align perfectly with the values of MLB The Show. The Guerrero family has developed a strong relationship with the game’s creators over the years, making it fitting that they are the first father-and-son duo to be featured on the game’s cover across multiple editions.

Alongside the announcement of the cover athlete, the release date for MLB The Show 24 was also unveiled. The eagerly awaited game will be available on March 19, 2024, for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Fans can already secure their copy of the Standard Edition by pre-ordering, which includes exclusive in-game items such as 5 The Show packs and 5,000 Stubs to enhance the gaming experience.

MLB The Show has long been regarded as one of the premier baseball video game franchises, offering an authentic and immersive experience for fans. With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gracing the cover, the anticipation for MLB The Show 24 is even greater, as players eagerly await the chance to step onto the virtual field with one of the game’s brightest stars.

Don’t miss out on this highly anticipated release. Pre-order your copy of MLB The Show 24 today and join Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on an unforgettable baseball journey.