“A Day in the Life” with actor Richard Tse

Richard Tse is a passionate actor who was born in Indonesia, raised in Hong Kong and is now based in Toronto. He is fluent in and has performed speaking Mandarin, Cantonese and English. His theatrical experience includes Red Snow performed in Toronto and Shanghai, Tuesdays with Morrie, Pu-Erh, Jasmine, Iron Road, Mahakala-the Iron Dream and more. His extensive Film and Television credits include CBC’s Second Jen, Baroness von Sketch Show, Mayday, Between, Nikita and The Border. He is tireless at rehearsals and comes well-prepared to the stage and film shoot.

He continues to expand his range by taking numerous scene study, acting and on-camera workshops. Embedded is a creative short film in which he was an actor and executive producer. This experience provided him with a deeper appreciation of detailing a production from workshopping the project to final edit.

Richard’s typical day has him at the gym, auditioning, taking a singing or acting lesson or perhaps he might be at the dance studio practising waltz. With an overabundance of creative talent it is only fair to point out his one flaw. He can’t cook.

– by good friend George Stewart.

What ‘hood are you in?

Downtown Toronto. Bloor and Yonge area. Close to everything.

What do you do?

I am an actor in films, television and theatre. Sometimes I do role-playing in medical exams and corporate training. I do ballroom dancing too.

What are you currently working on?

I am currently rehearsing for a play ‘GA TING’, to be presented in Next Stage Theatre Festival in January 2019. It’s about a Chinese immigrant couple coming to terms with their dead son’s homosexuality. It’s a story about love and acceptance.

Where can we find your work?

‘GA TING’ in Next Stage Theatre Festival, Jan 9-20, 2019. You may also see me as a pilot on ‘Mayday’ and comedy series ‘Second Jen’.