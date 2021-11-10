“A Day In The Life” with film actor, Wendy German

Wendy German is a film actor who had her beginnings in musical theatre productions with Windsor Light Music Theatre. Appearing in Bye Bye Birdie, The King & I, Legally Blonde, Beauty & the Beast, The Sound of Music, The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins and many more. Wendy’s experience is both on stage and behind the scenes, working in wardrobe, public relations and theatre marketing.

Her on-screen acting began in 2016 with television roles in such shows as Haunted Case Files, Web of Lies, Paranormal 911 and a lead role in Paranormal Nightshift-The Lady in Red. Wendy appeared in the short film Sweet Revenge, which won the Kevin Hart Just For Laughs, Eat My Shorts Film Festival in Montreal in 2018. The Acrylic and In Her City short films also feature Wendy in their casts.

“Clash” was her first feature film released first on Netflix Nigeria and went to the #1 spot for 19 consecutive days, it was then released worldwide on Netflix this past July 2021. You can watch for her in upcoming episodes of Paranormal Hotline and in another lead role in Homicide: Hours To Kill.

Not satisfied with being just in front of the camera Wendy debuts as a director/producer in the short documentary Finding Orlean about a woman’s search for her birth mother and the unbelievable real-life twist that happened along the way, due to be released later this year.

Written By: Lori Baldassi, friend

Which ‘hood are you in?

I have lived in Cityplace for three years now. I love how close to the waterfront it is, delicious, versatile food, lots of wonderful, friendly neighbours!

What do you do?

When I’m not auditioning, acting or creating films, I work at a dental office, I’m grateful to have the flexibility and understanding to take time off for acting.

What are you currently working on?

I am in the early planning stages of a sequel to Finding Orleen. My short doc follows my step-sister’s journey (she was adopted) to find her birth mother. This real-life Canadian story unfolded in our lives and had the most bizarre real-life plot twist! All three of my children are blood-related to her-just wild! That film will hit the festival circuit soon. Now that she has found her birth mother, she is starting a quest to find her birth father-so we will document on film, that journey. I’m so excited to begin production meetings. Also to see what happens with Finding Orleen – it’s such a compelling story.

Where can we find your work?

The easiest place to find my work is on Netflix & YouTube.