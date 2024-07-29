Homegrown Business: Tiffany Burling of Toronto Micro Weddings

Weddings can be an expensive and stressful experience. That’s where Toronto Micro Weddings comes in. Their goal is to customize a wedding for you, at a reasonable price, planning all the little details to take out the stress. We caught up with Creative Director Tiffany Burling to learn more.

What is your business called and what does it do?

We are Toronto Micro Weddings and we offer Bespoke All-inclusive Luxury Micro Wedding Experiences starting at $7999. Our package is a fully customizable One-Stop-Shop inclusive of everything needed for your dream day: Wedding planning and day of coordination, venue, officiant, custom decor with real florals, photography, DJ and so much more. We accommodate all religions and cultures!

What made you want to do this work?

We wanted to combine our hospitality and creative backgrounds/ connections into a service that not only gives couples an alternative to the stressful, overpriced wedding options but also provides paid opportunities for local creatives such as floral designers, photographers, DJs, Pastry Chefs, etc. It also doesn’t hurt that we get to celebrate love for a living!

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Sadly, the cost of weddings has skyrocketed. Traditional weddings today take at least a year of planning and can range from $20K – $150K for a single day of bliss. Couples are either spending their hard-earned savings on a single celebration or they are leaving the financial burden to family and friends to put in their share. We wanted to offer an alternative that was easy and affordable and truly reflected each couple and the vision they had for their dream day.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

I wouldn’t say we have a demographic actually, our couples are truly from all age groups, cultural backgrounds, sexual orientations and economic status. Couples are coming to us for so many different reasons these days. For instance, we see many young couples who are looking for an affordable start as well as older couples who are getting remarried and want to keep things simple. Many of our couples are already parents or have a baby on the way and need a stress free planning process. While we do offer weddings of up to 120 guests quite often we have couples who just don’t like being the center of attention and want to have an intimate day with only their closest friends and family.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Weddings often come with so many hidden fees. We strive to give our couples as few numbers as possible, having already baked in all of the associated costs into our pricing, keeping things clear and straightforward. Our company makes its money on the Planning and Day of Coordination as well as the food portion of our package while paying out the remaining proceeds to vendors we work with. We do not mark up the vendor’s fees to profit additionally, we want our couples to invest in their marriage not their wedding.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

We offer our service exclusively out of our venue TCE on Sterling located in the 213 Sterling Rd Building in Toronto’s historic West End Junction Triangle area.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

I would urge couples to ask other venues if they need to hire their preferred vendors for food as well as photography, entertainment, decor etc. And if not will there be additional landmark fees should they use their own? Quite often couples think a venue is affordable however when they start adding up the costs of all of the expensive preferred vendors they realize they have spent far more than they planned to. Our prices on the other hand already include everything you will need for your big day.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is being reminded every weekend that love IS possible, real and the only thing that really matters. The worst part… is doing the dishes!

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

There’s a saying that “If couples can get through wedding planning, they can get through anything” … But really the joke is on couples who aren’t using Toronto Micro Weddings! We take care of everything on our couples’ behalf. Our base Micro Wedding Package is planned in 4 Zoom calls and we manage all the details from vendor procurement and management, timeline creation and implementation to decor design and execution, all of the setup and tear down and more. All that our couples need to do is get their marriage licence, share their vision with us, and show up looking the way they want to look on the day!

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Keston Martinez is one of our favourite Videographers in Toronto, we’ve been working with him for years! You can find him @kesteeze on Instagram.