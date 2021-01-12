“Five Minutes With” Toronto Singer-Songwriter Imogen Joy

Imogen Joy is a Toronto songwriter, producer and poet. Her dark and humorous lyrics are captivating and heartbreakingly honest. Talented at an early age her poems were printed in various publications including Toronto’s Young Voices. She studied flute, piano, guitar and vocals before graduating from a Music Industry Arts & Performance program.
Growing up with her Korean background she quickly realized none of her idols looked like her. She also drew a lot of inspiration from other women. “My experiences are unique and my songs tell these stories. I write as if no one else will ever hear it – which is scary and exciting,” she says.
Melodic, thoughtful verses with heavy beats she says, “I want my music to sound like Leonard Cohen walked through a forest, then went to a rave.”
After spending time in LA recording studios she found a large gender imbalance. This made her determined to take her music into her own hands and break into a male dominated field.
Performing across Ontario her songs have been featured on CBC radio 2 and Toronto New Wave.
Name: Imogen Joy
Genre: Alternative Pop/Folk
Founded: 2015
# of Albums: 2 EPs
Latest Release: My Marianne(Single)
Latest Single: My Marianne
Latest Video:
Favourite local Restaurant:
Pai
Favourite band as a teenager:
The Smiths
Favourite band now:
Alvvays
Guilty Pleasure Song:
anything off Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves
Live Show Ritual:
Used to be a shot of whiskey but after I stopped drinking it became a pep talk in the bathroom mirror
Favourite local artist:
Ariel Gold
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?
Terroni!
Queen or College St?
College
Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?
High Park because it’s where all my childhood memories took place
EP or LP?
EPs for now
Early bird or night owl?
Early bird
Road or studio?
Road
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
Roti
Where can we follow you?
Any shows or albums coming up?
My Marianne is my latest single!