“Five Minutes With” Toronto Singer-Songwriter Imogen Joy

Imogen Joy is a Toronto songwriter, producer and poet. Her dark and humorous lyrics are captivating and heartbreakingly honest. Talented at an early age her poems were printed in various publications including Toronto’s Young Voices. She studied flute, piano, guitar and vocals before graduating from a Music Industry Arts & Performance program.

Growing up with her Korean background she quickly realized none of her idols looked like her. She also drew a lot of inspiration from other women. “My experiences are unique and my songs tell these stories. I write as if no one else will ever hear it – which is scary and exciting,” she says.

Melodic, thoughtful verses with heavy beats she says, “I want my music to sound like Leonard Cohen walked through a forest, then went to a rave.”

After spending time in LA recording studios she found a large gender imbalance. This made her determined to take her music into her own hands and break into a male dominated field.

Performing across Ontario her songs have been featured on CBC radio 2 and Toronto New Wave.

Name: Imogen Joy

Genre: Alternative Pop/Folk

Founded: 2015

# of Albums: 2 EPs

Latest Release: My Marianne(Single)

Latest Single: My Marianne

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Pai

Favourite band as a teenager:

The Smiths

Favourite band now:

Alvvays

Guilty Pleasure Song:

anything off Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves

Live Show Ritual:

Used to be a shot of whiskey but after I stopped drinking it became a pep talk in the bathroom mirror

Favourite local artist:

Ariel Gold

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Terroni!

Queen or College St?

College

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park because it’s where all my childhood memories took place

EP or LP?

EPs for now

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird

Road or studio?

Road

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

Any shows or albums coming up?

My Marianne is my latest single!