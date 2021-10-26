Charitable Choices: Ella Grace, co-founder of The Cleanup Kids

We had the chance to talk with Ella Grace, co-founder of The Cleanup Kids. A kid thought up, kid inspired and kid run non-profit that aims to reduce the impacts of climate change by changing eating habits.

Describe your non-profit in a few sentences.

I started my climate activism journey when I was 5 years old by helping organize shoreline and community cleanups, and am now the co-founder of The Cleanup Kids, a non-profit dedicated to protecting the planet because that is my biggest passion! My newest project revolves around our eating habits, because I know the number one thing we can do to reduce the impacts of climate change is to choose a plant-based diet, and I want to share this information with more kids in my community so they can make better food choices for the planet.

This is all becoming possible as I’m one of three recipients of Earth’s Own Plant Project – a grant program that provides funding and support to those working to fight climate change by sparking a shift to plant-based eating. With their support, I will create and distribute more than 100 indoor garden boxes to schools across the GTA, including information on how to grow your own fruits and vegetables and the positive environmental impact it has on the planet.

What problem does it aim to solve?

My garden boxes will aim to reduce the impacts of climate change because the number one thing we can do to help solve this problem is to eat more plants, so I am going to make it easier for other kids my age to do so!

When did you start/join it?

The Cleanup Kids was founded in 2019, but my newest project distributing indoor garden boxes is launching now! This month, I was selected as a recipient of Earth’s Own Plant Project and received a grant from the brand to fund this project. I already have prototypes made and will use the Plant Project grant to buy the necessary tools, materials and seeds to create the boxes.

What made you want to get involved?

Climate change denial makes me TICK! When I hear people argue about IF climate change is an issue, instead of using energy to make a change, it makes my heartbreak.

Time is running out, and we can’t turn back time now, which is why I feel such a great responsibility to educate my peers to provide a better world for us and for future generations, which is why I can’t thank Earth’s Own enough for believing in me and funding my project!

What more needs to be done?

I hope I can continue making these indoor garden boxes and distribute them to more schools across the province, and eventually, the country so I can continue to make an impact!

How can our readers help?

You can help by being conscious about your food choices. The biggest thing I’ve learned is that we, individual people, can really make a difference! The number one thing we can do to reduce the impact of climate change is to adopt a plant-based lifestyle – it’s really that simple. Choosing to eat more plants can drastically reduce CO2 emissions, use less water and less land.

That’s why I love brands like Earth’s Own because they are committed to saving our planet by getting more people to eat more plants, which is why they launched the Plant Project, funding people like me working to fight climate change by sparking a shift to plant-based eating.

Do you have any events coming up?

No events – but if you live in the GTA, you may see me in elementary schools handing out my garden boxes!

Where can we follow you?

You can find me at @thecleanupkids on Instagram and thecleanupkids.org for more info!

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

Sea Shephard Toronto