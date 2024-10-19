Dusty the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Dusty is a super sweet and gentle lady! She is a laid-back kitty who often comes over to say hi when someone pays her a visit. In the shelter, she has shown just how affectionate she can be-cuddling up in laps, purring contentedly and soaking up all the love.

Dusty loves head rubs and cheek scratches, and her gentle nature shines through in every interaction. She’s not afraid to say when she wants more love, as she often nudges your hand with little headbutts for more pets and has even dozed off happily while being held. With a calm demeanour, she enjoys watching the world outside from a cosy perch, making her the perfect companion for those quiet moments.

Although she hasn’t seemed too interested in toys, Dusty is a pro at enjoying the finer things in life like tasty treats and soothing cuddles. Dusty is a loving, affectionate cat who thrives on companionship.

Dusty

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 12 Years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

