Cricket the cat is looking for a new family in the Toronto area

Cricket can be found yelling at kittens to get off her lawn or dozing off to sleep with the TV on. Believes strongly that kitty sweaters are for function, not fashion, and that all these fancy-schmancy cat toys coming out are too dang complicated. Whatever happened to good old fashioned toys like DaBird? Oh, and her spirit human is definitely Larry David.

Cricket is a special girl looking for a calm quiet home where she and her humans can talk about people behind their back, complain about things, pass out 20 minutes into a movie, and get into the occasional group snuggle on a rainy day.

She’s the type who knows what she likes and what she doesn’t. She’s not your hugs-at-first-sight kinda kitty cat. She likes having a little bit of time to get used to her humans. And even when she DOES come around to them, she is not obsessed with touching or handling. Keep the brush or scratch sessions short and sweet, please!

Cricket is a no-nonsense cat who likes doing her own thing. She loves scratches and snuggles, but only when she’s feeling it. When she’s not feeling the cuddles, she often prefers doing her own thing, like people watching from a perch or cubby. She loves having her very own cat cubby/condo!

Cricket is on the hunt for a more mature home, one that’s calm and quiet. If there are other pets in the home, she will need introductions to be slow and supervised. She can such a sweet and affectionate girl, but it has to be on her time. She hopes her humans will respect her space, provide her with her very own sanctuary room, and be there for her when she’s looking for a lap to snuggle in!

Cricket

Age: 6 years 1 months

Sex: Female

Size: Small

Colour: Black/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: Front

