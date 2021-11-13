Mica the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Mica still has a lot of life to live with a loving family. She loves her snuggles and will initiate them with a little push. She’s ready to hang out somewhere cozy near you and purr the day away with some head scratches.

This sensitive lady is looking for her someone special who understands her. She needs a relaxing environment without a lot of commotion, and lots of places to perch. A good window would work so she could watch the world go by in the company of her new family.

After giving Mica some time to explore, she is sure to be the new queen of your castle. Permitting there are no other pets or young children of course. She likes to saunter around but also has her select spots for napping, treat receiving and cleaning.

This colourful sweetheart is ready to settle into her forever home with you!

Mica

Age: 12 Years 3 Months

Sex: Female

Size: S

Colour: Orange / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

