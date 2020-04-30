Upcoming streaming events: What’s worth staying home for

Still here? Yes, us too. But we’ve been keeping an eye on what’s up and coming in the arts scene here. Want something different? Want to go beyond the latest reality show rant and feedings at the zoo? Here are a few ideas to fuel your mind that’s worth staying home for.

Come From Kindness: May 4 and 5 from 8-9 pm ET. Free event. Featuring performances by over 19 Come From Away cast and band members, including co-creator David Hein, this event will be raising funds for the Canadian Cancer Society COVID-19 Emergency Fund to support Canadians affected by cancer during COVID-19. The creators and performers of this virtual cabaret-style show invite viewers to join in on Facebook to have fun, spread hope and show kindness.

Outside the March Immersive Theatre: If you’re a fan of immersive theatre experiences, you may want to explore The Ministry of Mundane Mysteries. You can book this personalized, week-long auditory adventure that unravels through a series of phone calls. The improvised narrative means you have a tailored experience that’s truly one of a kind. Delve into your own mini-mystery using the power of good conversation.

The Second City: all things funny have moved online from shows to workshops and even kids camps! Check in Tuesday, Thursdays and Saturdays for the live Improv House Party at 8pm ET. For families and kids, check into the interactive Really Awesome Improv House Party every Thursday at 11 am ET. And if you’ve ever wanted to take an improv class – you can do it in your pajamas now.

TO Live x Small World Music Wednesdays: From May 6 to June 24. Small World will co-present 8 local, newcomer artists, who will perform and provide insight into their practices. Partnering with TO LIVE on their “Living Rooms” series (Facebook Live), videos will be published weekly on Wednesdays. Participating artists include Iraqui musician, singer and actor, Ahmed Moneka; actor, producer, musician Gloria Gift; international renowned actor and musician Meesha Shafi, and more.

MusicTogether x Small World Music: Thursday, May 7 on Facebook Live. Celebrate diverse voices in this showcase on a new live-stream platform, MusicTogether. 10 artists will perform in this day-long program starting at 11 am. Artists include Amely Zhou (leader of the ‘Borderless’ project), and sarod maestro, Arnab Chakrabarty. Other artists include members of the SWM/s eMERGEence Cohort.

Hot Docs at Home on CBC: enjoy the latest documentary titles with this festival-at-home series with access to exclusive feature-length titles from the Hot Docs Festival premiering Thursday nights. The documentaries that were slated to debut during the annual Film Festival will now premiere on CBC, the free CBC Gem streaming service, and documentary channel. Included are at-home interactive, live-streamed Q&As with filmmakers. Also head to CBC Gem for the Hot Docs at Home playlist that will offer a new selection as well as titles from past Festivals.

Sonic Boom E-Concert Series: Toronto’s iconic record store has created an online venue for Canadian artists to launch their Spring record releases. Known for their in-store performances featuring local and international artists such as Broken Social Scene, Angel Olsen, Dinosaur Jr., The Raveonettes, Sonic Boom’s new online concert series will feature artists whose record tours were cancelled due to the pandemic. Artists will do live-streamed shows from inside the historic landmark store on Spadina Avenue in Toronto. The current line up includes Joseph Shabason (April 30 at 7 pm), and Witch Prophet (May 7 at 7 pm).

MOCA Toronto x National Film Board of Canada: Spotlight on Evelyn Lambart: Begone Dull Care: Nine Fables and Abstractions by Evelyn Lambart (streaming April 27 to May 11). Lambart was the first woman animator to join the National Film Board of Canada. MOCA Toronto had planned to screen this series however, due to the current situation, the screening is now offered online. Lambart worked on these shorts with Norman McLaren and features her colourful cut-out animations depicting adaptations of Aesop’s fables, among other stories. Curated by Steffanie Ling, this screening is a special presentation in collaboration with Images Festival.

The National Ballet of Canada: To lift your spirits and to take a much-needed break from the news, the National Ballet of Canada are offering us a series of beautiful “Ballet Moments” from popular performances including Angels’ Atlas, Cinderella, Romeo and Juliet, Giselle, as well as a series of “meet the dancer profiles.

The National Theatre School of Canada: Free online classes covering all theatre disciplines. Professional actors, directors, designers, composers and theatre makers, artists who are all part of the teaching team will offer classes to all artists to help support and deepen their craft during this time of isolation.

New Words Festival: exhibiting the works of the graduating class of the English Section at the National Theatre School of Canada. Staging their work in a virtual setting, you’re invited to experience new innovative plays and explore what intimacy, spontaneity and togetherness mean in a lockdown digital age. The Game (May 1 and 2, on Zoom) with live audience interaction by Gillian Clark (Playwriting 3, Halifax, NS) directed by Angelica Schwartz (Directing 2, Winnipeg, MB), performed by the graduating students from the Acting program. i am entitled to rest (May 4 to 6, on YouTube) by Kalale Dalton-Lutale (Playwriting 3, Toronto, ON) and directed by Murdoch Schon (Directing 2, Montreal, QC), performed by graduating students from the Acting program.

SiriusXM launches new channels: Starting May 1 listeners will have exclusive access to nine new audio experiences with some of the most iconic entertainers of all time. The new channels include The David Bowie Channel, Hotel California: The Eagles Channel, The Prince Channel, The Rolling Stones Channel, and more. SiriusXM is extending its unprecedented Stream Free offer through May 31. Stream Free gives free and easy access to SiriusXM’s full lineup of content on the SiriusXM app.