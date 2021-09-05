Salem the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Salem is casting out his love spell and hoping to find his cosmic connection.

Salem is a shy but loving cat. He is in his senior years and he would be an ideal match for anyone who is looking for an easy going pet to keep them company.

Salem is a sweet cat, and he will need someone who can go slow and build a trusting relationship with him.

Salem has feline diabetes, and will need someone he loves to help him do his insulin checks. He doesn’t love having to do these, but he knows that it’s a part of getting older. Knowing he’s in the good hands of someone who makes him feel safe and loved will make this process a lot easier for him.

Age: 14 Years 6 Months

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

