Jazz the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Jazz is a big, handsome boy with an even bigger heart. This sweet gentleman came to us as an owner surrender through no fault of his own-his family could no longer care for him. Despite his size, Jazz is surprisingly gentle and has a friendly, easygoing nature that wins people over instantly.

On his first walk, Jazz showed that he’s eager to please and already understands cues like “wait” at doorways-a great start! He does pull a bit on leash and isn’t always aware of his strength, so he’ll need an adopter who can continue his training and help him master his manners. Jazz loves being outdoors and had the best time exploring the snow, but he can feel a little nervous in unfamiliar spaces, so patience and reassurance will go a long way.

If you’re looking for a loyal, affectionate companion who will thrive with guidance and love, Jazz could be your perfect match. He’s ready to start his next chapter with someone who appreciates his gentle spirit and big personality!

Jazz

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 4 years

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Black / Grey

Spayed/Neutered: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

