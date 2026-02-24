Gaia the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Gaia is such a sweet, gentle girl with the most adorable face to match her loving personality. She walks nicely and takes treats ever so gently – a true lady! She’s also a great listener and can be wonderfully calm (she even enjoys being read to!).

Out and about, Gaia is curious about the world around her. She’ll happily watch people pass by with no aggression but a keen interest in anything and everything. In the park, her playful side really shines. She is absolutely obsessed with fetch and has great recall, making her a fantastic adventure buddy for someone who loves outdoor playtime.

Gaia has a strong pull on her leash when she’s excited, so she’ll do best with someone who can confidently handle her strength and continue reinforcing her good leash skills. Loud, sudden noises (like construction on the overpass next door) can startle her, but with reassurance, she settles.

If you’re looking for a sweet, athletic girl who loves a good game of fetch and will be your loyal companion through every adventure, Gaia is ready to run straight into your heart.

Gaia

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 4 years

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Brindle

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society's complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

