Charitable Choices: Michael Mesure of FLAP Canada

For more than three decades, Michael Mesure, Executive Director and cofounder of FLAP Canada, has been at the forefront of a movement most people never realized was needed—protecting birds from deadly building collisions. After a single, haunting encounter with an injured songbird in 1989, Mesure dedicated his life to addressing what is now recognized as one of the leading causes of bird mortality in Canada, claiming an estimated 25 million lives each year. Founded in 1993, FLAP Canada was the first organization in the world to tackle this issue, transforming public awareness from near zero into a global conservation priority. Today, Mesure continues to advocate for bird-safe buildings, stronger policies, and collective action to protect urban biodiversity.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

Fatal Light Awareness Program (FLAP) Canada is a registered Canadian charity widely recognized as the pre-eminent authority on the bird-building collision issue. For over 32 years, FLAP Canada has engaged millions of people with dozens of campaigns and initiatives with one goal: keep birds safe from deadly collisions with buildings.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Each year in Canada, around 25 million migratory birds die as a direct result of collisions with buildings. We can only expect that number to grow unless we all work together to help mitigate local biodiversity loss through urban development that considers wildlife species.

When did you start/join it?

I have been advocating for bird-safe buildings since 1989. FLAP Canada was founded in 1993.

What made you want to get involved?

Over three decades ago, I rescued a common yellowthroat from a building collision. While enroute to rehab the bird, it escaped from the paper bag inside my car. It perched on my rearview mirror and began to sing. I continued driving, enchanted by its glorious song. Suddenly, the bird stopped singing and collapsed into my lap, dead. Not a day goes by when I don’t reflect on this profound experience. It was in this moment that the bird-building collision movement began. Shortly thereafter, in 1993, a team of like-minded people founded FLAP Canada. Since then, FLAP has had a profound impact on bringing this issue to light globally.

What was the situation like when you started?

FLAP was the first organization of its kind across the globe to address the bird building collision issue. Awareness of this leading cause of bird decline was zero to none.

How has it changed since?

Visit our website for background.

What more needs to be done?

The National Building Code needs to adopt the CSA Bird Friendly Building Design Standard, while the Federal Government needs to enforce bird building collision offenses under the Migratory Bird Convention Act and the Environmental Protection Act.

How can our readers help?

Homeowners need to start by making their home windows safe for birds, followed by contacting their local MPP, asking them to encourage the National Building Code to adopt the mentioned CSA standard.

Do you have any events coming up?

FLAP will be holding its annual bird layout at Feather Friendly within the second week of April. A specific date has yet to be confirmed.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Global Bird Collision Mapper | Global Bird Rescue | Bird Safe

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

The Toronto Wildlife Centre