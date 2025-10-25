Khloye the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Originally found on the streets, Khloye has come a long way from her uncertain beginnings. Beneath her cautious nature lies a deeply loyal and affectionate heart-one that just needs a little time and patience to shine.

She’s the kind of cat who asks you to earn her trust, but once you do, you’ll discover the quiet joy of her companionship. She loves gentle petting along her face, neck, and back, and will even let you hold her once she feels safe.

At heart, she’s independent and low-maintenance. She enjoys a tidy space (and a clean litter box!) and finds comfort in calm surroundings without other cats, dogs, or children. A laser pointer or a sprinkle of catnip will bring out her playful side. Her previous family described her as “the most low-maintenance cat there is.” She doesn’t demand affection, but she rewards kindness with deep trust.

Vet visits have been stressful for her in the past, and she sometimes trembles in new places-so patience and a gentle approach will mean the world to her.

Khloye is currently awaiting some final medical results, but what she needs most right now is a foster or adopter who can give her the safety and stability she’s longing for. With love, calm, and time, she’ll show you just how special a second chance can be.

Khloye

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 10 Years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

