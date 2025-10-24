Five Minutes With: Singer-Songwriter Merv xx Gotti

Merv xx Gotti is an award-winning Asian-Canadian singer-songwriter and the creative force behind the dream-folk project Guitar Songs. His debut Guitar Songs EP (2024) arrived just ahead of his five-show debut at SXSW, marking a breakthrough year. Its lead single, “Jiujitsu”, earned airplay on more than 21 CBC stations and a dozen campus radio stations across Canada and the U.S.—the widest syndication pickup for a Saskatchewan song in the past five years.

The EP has since amassed over half a million Spotify streams, spent more than twelve weeks on Earshot’s Top 30 charts, and saw “Jiujitsu” named among CBC’s Top 100 Canadian Songs of 2024.

Building momentum, Gotti has toured extensively across North America, appearing at international showcase festivals such as SXSW, NXNE, and M for Montréal, as well as Canadian staples including Mariposa Folk Festival, Folk On The Rocks, and SaskJazz Fest. Along the way, he has shared stages with celebrated artists like Chantal Kreviazuk, Aysanabee, Great Lake Swimmers, and Big Sugar.

Blending contemporary folk, indie, and dream-pop, Gotti’s sound has been described as “dream-folk,” drawing comparisons to Cigarettes After Sex, City & Colour, and Alvvays.

Currently, he is on tour with upcoming performances at Sofar Sounds in the UK, Reeperbahn Festival in Germany, O+ Festival in New York, and Jade Music Festival in Vancouver. His debut full-length album came out on September 26.

Name:

Merv xx Gotti (Marvin Chan)

Genre:

Dream-folk singer-songwriter

Founded:

2023

# of Albums:

1

Latest Album:

Guitar Songs: A Thesis On Low Efficiency Emotional Excavation

Latest Single:

20 Years

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

My first memories of music were listening to my mom karaoke to Sally Yip (葉蒨文) while downloading mp3s of Prozzäk from Napster.

But I only started writing music for the first time after hearing Alexisonfire and Dallas Green (City & Colour).

Favourite musician now:

I sound a bit like if Keshi fronted for Cigarettes After Sex. I only really like to karaoke to Frankie Valli.

Guilty pleasure song:

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Live show ritual:

I listen to Majid Jordan’s first EP from front to back – I’ve done this as a pre-show ritual ever since my past hip-hop/R&B boyband project, Samurai Champs.

Favourite local musician:

There’s no one in Toronto more disciplined, dedicated, and devoted to the God of Art than Ashton Mills. I feel like Tylor Jay Santos is my kindred spirit.

EP or LP?

LPs, always. Bring attention spans back. EPs and singles are simply necessary.

Early bird or night owl?

Neither. I’m awake when I need to be. I sleep when I need to.

Road or studio?

Both, but oh God, please, not at the same time.

Any shows or albums coming up?

My debut album, Guitar Songs: A Thesis on Low Efficiency Emotional Excavation, came out on September 26.

Upcoming tour dates:

Nov 5–8 – Jade Music Festival, Vancouver, BC

Nov 14 – Blue Light Sessions, Vancouver, BC

Nov 29 – Little Cow Concerts, Granville Island, Vancouver, BC

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok | Linktree

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

Favourite local restaurant?

Pepper’s & BB’s are like home.

Favourite street in your city and why?

Palmerston for a nighttime bike ride.

Favourite park in your city and why?

Dovercourt for tennis. Trinity for friends. High for reading. Sorauren for sitting.

Favourite music venue in your city?

The Garrison, Painted Lady, and Standard Time.

Favourite music store in your city?

High Notes in Roncy for a Sunday vinyl and a coffee.