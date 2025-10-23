Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Alistair Ogden

Alistair Ogden is a Toronto-based comedian who turned personal chaos into comedy on stages across Canada. His work blends self-awareness and silliness, finding the silver lining in anxiety and privilege, with his special Alistair Ogden Does His Best available on Patreon and recent performances at Don’t Tell Comedy tapings at Casa Loma.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I try to find the silver lining in my life’s most embarrassing and/or heartbreaking moments, touching on ADHD, anxiety, masculinity, and privilege. I also do the odd roast of a city or province. After my last special taping, an audience member came up to me and asked “How did you end up being such a self-aware white guy?” I don’t really know the answer to that, but hopefully it sums up my act fairly well.

Who are some of your influences?

Pete Holmes, Tig Notaro, “Squirrel King” on TikTok

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

I watched a lot of Monty Python and Fawlty Towers. My dad was constantly showing me British comedy that I didn’t quite understand. “The Young Ones”. I don’t know if I really watched much stand-up, honestly, but I loved sitcoms.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Sam Campbell, a brilliant Australian comedian. His talk show appearances, his special “Companion,” his sketches. He’s got such a distinctive and hilarious way of thinking. I initially found out about him through the late great Nick Nemeroff, who is also an all-time favourite.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I need the venue to be playing Disco music. That’s probably my most superstitious thing. Other than that, I just sip on water and pace around, going over my set.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

I performed on my friend Hassan Phills’ Eidiot Mubarak show at the Winter Garden Theatre in Toronto. It’s so beautiful, and the audience was amazing. I can’t wait to fill that place up with my own fans one day.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I have a bit that I love about my own masculinity and my trans friends. I think it’s a refreshing take and a nice alternative to a lot of the transphobic slop that’s out there in the comedy world right now.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Don’t Tell Comedy is definitely the best showcase for up-and-coming comedians right now. I’d say that even if they hadn’t booked me. They’ve helped boost the presence of comedians like Ralph Barbosa, Malik Elassal, Greer Barnes, Leslie Liao, Jordan Jensen. The list goes on and on. I’m really stoked that they’re getting into the Canadian market.

Tell us a joke about your city

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Watch my last special, “Alistair Ogden Does His Best,” on Patreon.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Ben Sosa Wright, Natalie Norman, Brandon Ash-Mohammed, Hassan Phills, and lately, I have been watching a lot of Mo Sitta’s reels; he’s got the sauce.