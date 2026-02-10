Charitable Choices: Victoria Mahoney of Sugar Shack TO

Sugar Shack TO, presented by Redpath Sugar, is a free, family-friendly winter festival produced by Water’s Edge Festivals & Events that celebrates Canadian maple traditions while drawing thousands of visitors to Toronto’s waterfront each year.

We spoke with Victoria Mahoney, Co-Producer of Sugar Shack TO, to learn more about the event’s evolution, its move to Harbourfront Centre in 2026, and how it continues to deliver an accessible, community-driven March Break experience rooted in Canadian culture.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

Water’s Edge Festivals & Events (WEFE) is an Ontario not-for-profit corporation created in 2011 with a mandate to produce annual family festivals and provide a strong economic impact for Toronto and Ontario. The main objectives of WEFE include: producing exceptional family festivals; providing strong economic impact for Toronto and Ontario; developing tourism and visitation along Toronto’s waterfront; building strategic partnerships locally, regionally and nationally, including significant stakeholders; and marketing waterfront destinations both locally and to tourists.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Sugar Shack TO, presented by Redpath, is a free, family-friendly winter event on Toronto’s Waterfront. On March 14 & 15, 2026, Harbourfront Centre will come alive with all things Canadiana, including interactive activities, live entertainment, delicious comfort food, a warming station and of course tons of fresh maple taffy. General admission is free.

When did you start/join it?

I have been Co-Producer since 2017.

What was the situation like when you started?

The event was created by Waterfront Toronto in 2016 and was a great success. Waterfront Toronto wanted to grow the event, so they connected with us at Water’s Edge Festivals & Events to take it over and grow it further. I got involved in 2017 and have been involved ever since as one of the producers.

How has it changed since?

Since its inception, the event has been held at Sugar Beach, but in 2026 it will move to Harbourfront Centre. Sugar Shack TO was unfortunately cancelled in 2025 due to reduced sponsor funding and increased production costs. The move to Harbourfront Centre will allow us to deliver an even better experience with all the authentic maple traditions, live entertainment, and Canadian culture that families have come to love. Their existing onsite infrastructure eliminates the need to bring in equipment for the weekend, significantly reducing our production costs.

What more needs to be done?

We would love to grow the event further and promote it to people throughout Ontario to increase its scope. However, it was created as a Toronto waterfront community event, and we don’t want to lose that charm. We don’t expect it will expand much beyond its physical size and number of attendees. We are proud to welcome 10,000 to 15,000 people during the event each year and would be happy with any growth.

How can our readers help?

By coming to the event 🙂 Please see below for full details on 2026’s event.

Do you have any events coming up?

The Shack is back! Sugar Shack TO returns March 14-15 for more March Break Maple Madness.

Toronto’s urban cabane à sucre experience is coming to Harbourfront Centre for the first time ever with a sweet weekend of winter fun and plenty of fresh maple syrup.

Tap into your true Canadian self this March break at Sugar Shack TO, presented by Redpath. Harbourfront Centre will be transformed into a maple wonderland featuring live entertainment, a warming station, delicious maple-infused food, a Lumberjack show and much more.

WHEN: Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Sunday, March 15, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

WHERE: Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W. Toronto, ON M5J 2G8

WHAT:

● Two Sugar Shacks serving up fresh Ontario maple taffy, presented by Menkes Developments.

● Maple-infused comfort food, including delicious Redpath Sugar cookies.

● Live Entertainment.

● Billy Bishop Airport warming station with bonfires and a maple sugaring demonstration.

● Free general admission.

● Maple Taffy $5 each or 5 for $20. Cash & Debit accepted.

2026 partners include: Redpath Sugar, Menkes Developments, Harbourfront Centre, Billy Bishop Airport, Westin Harbour Castle Hotel and Porter Airlines.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

Waterfront Neighbourhood Centre is a non-profit, City of Toronto AOCC agency that is supported by a volunteer board of dedicated community members. They work in partnership with residents and community-minded organizations to create a safe and supportive environment for people of all ages.

Their waterfront community is the fastest-growing vertical neighbourhood in the City. Their programs mirror their community as the demand for family, children, community outreach, and senior programs are on the rise. By engaging the community, they ensure that WNC’s activities will meet the growing and diverse needs of their neighbourhood, now and in the future.