Homegrown Business: Reza Karami of Super Bowls

At Super Bowls, vibrant açaí bowls and smoothies meet a mission to make healthy eating quick and accessible. Co-founder Reza Karami shares how the Roncesvalles spot was built to fill a gap in nutritious grab-and-go options, serving a wide range of health-conscious customers. Through both in-store service and catering, Super Bowls focuses on quality ingredients and an experience that keeps people coming back.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Super Bowls – Serving vibrant and nutritious acai bowls and smoothies.

What made you want to do this work?

Desire to build something we can be proud of

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Lack of healthy, quick-serve food options

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Wide range of ages, health-conscious individuals

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Through our store and catering

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Roncesvalles, West End.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

What makes us unique?

We believe our bowls speak for themselves. They are vibrant, nutritious, and our customer service and experience reflect that. Our goal is to serve the highest quality ingredients, paired with the best experience we can offer

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part about what we do is hearing how much our customers love us.

The worst part is sustaining profitability when the cost of food keeps going up.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

That we went from 9-5 jobs to working 24/7.

Where can we follow you?

On Instagram at @superbowlsroncy

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Anchor fish market – Hygge wellness