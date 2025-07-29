Newton the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Oh, sweet Newton! This precious boy is a true testament to resilience and the power of a loving, patient approach. When Newton first arrived, the world was a big, scary place, but with every passing day, he’s blossoming into the wonderful dog we know he can be.

Newton is a gentle giant with the sweetest nature. He might be a bit nervous at first, especially with new sights and sounds, but his bravery shines through with every small step he takes. He’s learning that walks can be fun, even if doorways and stairs are still a bit of a challenge. Our dedicated team has been working with him, even crawling through doors and up stairs to help him feel safe and secure. And the improvement we’ve seen is simply massive!

While he’s still gaining confidence, Newton’s true personality is starting to emerge. He loves to take in his surroundings, sometimes just stopping to observe the world around him. He’s even shown a spark of excitement for squeaky toys, jogging after them with a newfound pep in his step. And when it comes to treats, this discerning gentleman has a soft spot for the good stuff – especially beef jerky! He takes them so gently from your hand, a true sign of his kind and trusting heart.

Newton thrives on patience and understanding. He may need a little extra time to feel comfortable, but the rewards of seeing him relax and open up are immeasurable. He’s looking for a quiet home with a family who will give him the space and time he needs to truly flourish. With a little love, encouragement, and a steady supply of beef jerky, Newton will undoubtedly become the most devoted and loving companion you could ever wish for.

Could you be the patient and loving family Newton has been dreaming of? Come meet this incredible boy and let his gentle spirit capture your heart.

Newton

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 2 Years 1 Month

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

