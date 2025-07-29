Charitable Choices: Nick Regina of Spark Charity Foundation

The Spark Charity Foundation is a Canadian non-profit organization dedicated to providing vital resources to individuals and families in need while supporting like-minded charities through fundraising events and community initiatives. We spoke with Nick Regina, President of the Spark Charity Foundation, to learn more about the organization’s mission, growth, and how readers can get involved.

Describe your charity in a few sentences.

Spark Charity Foundation is a Canadian non-profit dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need. Through our signature fundraising events, community initiatives, and generous donor support, we provide vital resources to families and individuals facing hardship while also supporting like-minded charitable organizations.

What problem does it aim to solve?

We aim to address systemic gaps in community support by offering direct assistance to underprivileged families, children, and charitable organizations. Our goal is to ignite a ripple effect of compassion and generosity, ensuring no one is left behind in times of need.

When did you start/join it?

The Spark Charity Foundation was officially founded in 2024, but our passion for philanthropy has been part of our journey since the early days of Spark Financial Group. Giving back to the community has always been at the heart of what we do.

What made you want to get involved?

I’ve always believed we have a responsibility to leave this world better than we found it. Spark was born from a desire to channel our community’s generosity into impactful, purposeful action and to create a legacy of giving that extends far beyond any one person or event.

What was the situation like when you started?

When we started, we were a passionate team with a bold vision, but limited resources. We knew the need was there, especially during the pandemic, but we had to build our foundation from scratch, establishing relationships, fundraising systems, and a recognizable brand in the community.

How has it changed since?

Since launching, Spark has grown exponentially. Our flagship events including the Spark Invitational Golf Tournament, the annual Gala and our feature event, Support the Blazer Campaign, now draw hundreds of supporters. We’ve expanded our partnerships, increased the scale of our donations, and broadened our impact across multiple communities and causes.

What more needs to be done?

There’s always more to do. We want to increase our year-round programming, grow our volunteer base, and continue to collaborate with other charities to maximize our reach. Ultimately, we aim to create a sustainable ecosystem of giving that thrives throughout the year, not just around the holidays.

How can our readers help?

Readers can get involved by donating, volunteering, attending our events, or simply spreading the word. Every action helps us create a greater impact. You can also support us by following us online and sharing our mission with your networks.

Do you have any events coming up?

Yes, we have several exciting initiatives underway. We’re currently rallying support for our Support the Blazer campaign and are looking for passionate individuals to join the cause and help us make a lasting impact. In addition, our next major event is the Spark Charity Invitational Golf Tournament, followed by our annual Gala later in the year. Both events play a key role in raising vital funds to support families and our charitable partners.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

Children’s Aid Foundation of Canada is a vital organization that supports children and youth involved in the child welfare system. Their dedication to creating brighter futures aligns closely with our mission and values.