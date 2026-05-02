Subah the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Subah, a lively and affectionate feline who is ready to bring a whirlwind of joy into her new household. She is a cat with a true zest for life and an adventurous spirit that is impossible to miss. While she is a dedicated expert at receiving pats and showing her appreciation through a steady, rumbling purr, her heart is really set on motion. This girl is an athlete at heart, brimming with energy and enthusiasm, always eager to explore the world beyond her current view.

Subah possesses a playful, high-energy personality that makes her a delight for anyone looking for a feline who truly engages with her surroundings. She loves to run and jump, turning any space into her personal playground. While she might not be interested in stationary toys when she is feeling restless, she thrives on interactive play and quality time with her people. If you are looking for a companion who will keep you on your toes and bring a sense of constant, spirited activity to your daily life, she is the perfect match.

Because Subah is so eager to see what lies beyond every closed door, she is a remarkably quick and agile explorer. It is important to appreciate her speed and curiosity, as she is always ready to dash out and see what excitement awaits in the next room. She would flourish in an environment where she can channel that boundless energy through consistent play sessions and active interaction. Her enthusiasm is infectious, and her desire for constant engagement makes her a wonderfully spirited companion for an active individual. She is simply waiting for the right person to open the door to her next big adventure.

Subah

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 2 years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.