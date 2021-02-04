Friday’s motionball In-Home Gala Moves the Multi-Faceted Party Online

The 20th annual Toronto motionball gala returns on Friday February 5th, proving a great excuse to swap the sweats for something a little fancier (but you don’t have to).

Typically, the sprawling Liberty Grand event venue would fill with 2,500 of Toronto’s finest young move-makers and talented Special Olympic Athletes for a glittery celebration in support of the ever-important Special Olympics Canada Foundation.

This year, the social calendar staple event moves online with the motionball In-Home Gala presented by the AIR MILES Reward Program

Hosted by CityTV’s Devo Brown the 90-minute virtual gala will feature the same energy-lifting entertainment it’s offered in previous years. This includes musical performances by Karl Wolf, MOON Vs. SUN, Skratch Bastid, and Amaal; stand-up comedy by Family Feud Canada’s Gerry Dee; and a special performance by Special Olympics athlete Ari Reinoso.

The event will also include a digital luxury silent auction, awards for best dressed, and the option of a gourmet three-course dinner for two delivered to your home with cocktails for the full gala-glam experience.

In better years, the motionball event raises over $300,000 in support of the Special Olympics Canada Foundation. This event will ensure that motionball has the resources to continue supporting the community of Special Olympics athletes during what has been an incredibly difficult period for many of them and their families.

Brothers Mark, Sean, and Paul Etherington started the motionball not-for-profit back in 2002 when they noticed a lack of integration between the Special Olympic supporters and the benefitting athletes. It has since grown to become so much more than the hot-ticket Toronto gala, becoming a multi-faceted national charity.

Tickets can be purchased here: motionball.com/2021-motionball-in-home-gala/, at $30 for general admission and $250 for VIP (includes dinner & drinks for 2). For every ticket purchased, one will be given to a Canadian Special Olympics athlete free of charge!