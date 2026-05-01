All the President’s Men (1976) 4K Ultra HD Release Details and Collector’s Overview

The classic political thriller All the President’s Men is arriving in stunning 4K Ultra HD, bringing one of the most acclaimed investigative journalism films ever made to modern home theatres. With a gripping real-life story, powerhouse performances, and a legacy that still resonates today, this release is a must-have for film collectors and history enthusiasts alike.

Release Details

Ultra HD Blu-ray Languages: English, Spanish, French

English, Spanish, French Ultra HD Blu-ray Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French

English SDH, Spanish, French Run Time: 138 minutes

138 minutes Rating: PG

PG Digital Street Date: February 17, 2026

February 17, 2026 Physical Street Date: February 17, 2026

The Film

Directed by Alan J. Pakula and written by William Goldman, All the President’s Men is based on the 1974 non-fiction book by journalists Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward. The film stars Academy Award winners Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman, alongside an impressive supporting cast that includes Jack Warden, Martin Balsam, Hal Holbrook, and Jason Robards.

Upon its original release, the film was both a critical and commercial success, earning eight Academy Award nominations and winning four. Its wins included Best Supporting Actor for Jason Robards, Best Adapted Screenplay for William Goldman, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound.

In recognition of its lasting impact, All the President’s Men was selected in 2010 for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as a film that is “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

About the Story

The film dramatizes the true story of Washington Post reporters Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward, whose investigation into a break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate complex uncovers a massive political scandal. Their reporting ultimately leads to the resignation of President Richard Nixon, marking one of the most significant moments in American political history.

Tense, methodical, and deeply immersive, the film remains a benchmark for journalism dramas and political thrillers.

Special Features

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and digital release include a mix of new and previously released bonus content:

All the President’s Men: The Film and its Influence (NEW)

Woodward and Bernstein: A Journalism Masterclass (NEW)

Woodward and Bernstein: Lighting the Fire

Telling the Truth About Lies

Out of the Shadows: The Man Who Was Deep Throat

Jason Robards on “Dinah!”

With its meticulous storytelling, iconic performances, and real-world significance, All the President’s Men remains as compelling today as it was upon release. This new 4K Ultra HD edition offers fans the definitive way to experience the film, complete with enhanced visuals and insightful bonus features that explore its legacy and influence.

For collectors and cinephiles, this release is not just a restoration but a preservation of a film that helped define an era of political cinema.