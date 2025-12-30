Mont-Tremblant: Where to Stay, Where to Eat, What to Do in 2026

Planning a winter getaway in Mont-Tremblant and wondering where to stay, what to eat, and which activities are worth your time? This guide breaks down everything you need to know — from top hotel options and the best restaurants in the pedestrian village to unique winter experiences and après-ski favourites — helping you plan a trip that’s smooth, memorable, and stress-free.

Mont-Tremblant is one of Canada’s most established four-season destinations, offering alpine scenery, a pedestrian village with European character, and a level of polish that makes it feel far removed from daily life despite its proximity to major urban centres. Located in Quebec’s Laurentian Mountains, the resort is approximately one and a half hours from Montreal, two hours from Ottawa, and about six and a half hours by car from Toronto, making it equally well suited for a long weekend or an extended mountain stay.

This visit was centred on experiencing Mont-Tremblant at its most seamless—staying slopeside, dining at some of the region’s strongest kitchens, and allowing the mountain to shape the rhythm of each day. So if you are planning your next ski vacation, be sure to follow along with our trip to help you plan your stay.

Our Journey in the 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro

Because many visitors drive to Tremblant from Toronto, Ottawa, or Montreal, a capable winter-ready SUV is essential. We tested the 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro on this route and the trip was made significantly more enjoyable thanks to our time with it. From the moment we loaded up in Toronto and headed east along Highway 401 to Ottawa and then north toward the Laurentians, the 4Runner quickly became our favourite we have tested to date.

The TRD Pro stands out because of how narrow and maneuverable it feels compared to other large SUVs like the Honda Pilot or the Acura MDX. Even though it’s bold in size and only slightly more narrow, the proportions make it feel far less confined by lane widths, tight turns, or crowded parking lots.

Inside, the cabin reflects Toyota’s rugged, functional design philosophy. Large knobs and buttons instead, durable finishes, and a layout that just makes sense when you’re throwing gear around and fumbling with your gloves in the cold weather. The interior also offered plenty of room for all of our snowboard equipment and winter luggage, which made packing and unpacking at each stop quick and stress-free.

One of the biggest highlights was how this SUV handled the winter conditions. The combination of its large wheelbase, aggressive tyres, and TRD-tuned build gave us solid traction on snow-covered rural stretches and icy hills, instilling a level of confidence that made the drive feel safe and controlled even as conditions changed. These features also made highway bumps, potholes, and uneven surfaces barely noticeable.

Best Hotels in Mont-Tremblant (Where to Stay)

Best Overall Luxury Hotel – Fairmont Tremblant (Ski-in Ski-out)

Address: 3045 Chemin de la Chapelle Citq 128365, Mont-Tremblant, Quebec

Website: tremblant.ca

The Fairmont Tremblant offers one of the most complete luxury ski-in, ski-out experiences. Our stay was elevated further through Fairmont Gold, located on the seventh and top floor of the hotel, where service is both highly personalized and quietly efficient. If you are looking for the best hotel in Mont-Tremblant, look no further than the Fairmont.

From the moment we arrived, the experience felt considered and unhurried. Staff removed our snowboards directly from the vehicle, delivered our luggage to the room, and transferred our ski equipment to the ski valet on the terrace level. Each morning, our gear was waiting as we stepped toward the slopes, and each evening it was stored after skiing. When it was time to leave, everything—boards, boots, and bags—was returned carefully organized and ready for the drive home.

The Fairmont Gold Lounge quickly became part of our daily routine. Positioned overlooking the slopes and bunny hill, the lounge offers comfortable seating gathered around a fireplace, creating a warm space to pause throughout the day. Coffee, soft drinks, water, and snacks are available at all hours, with a generous buffet breakfast each morning and an evening charcuterie service. A self-serve wine selection and full bar complete the offering; alcohol is not included, but guests simply note their selections on a room chit, reinforcing the relaxed, residential feel of the space.

Our room overlooked the bunny hill, which sits directly beside the outdoor hot tubs and pools, offering an especially scenic view in the evenings as the last skiers descended the slope and steam rose from the pools below. Housekeeping was attentive, with daily service and a thoughtful turn-down each evening. Plush robes were provided and quickly became a staple for moving between the room, pools, and lounge.

The Fairmont’s terrace level is particularly well designed. It opens directly onto the ski slopes near the bunny hill and the main gondola and also houses ticket sales and equipment rentals, allowing guests to avoid the lines at the main Tremblant ticketing building entirely. At the same time, the hotel sits between the mountain and the pedestrian village, offering immediate access to shops, restaurants, and nightlife in either direction. On the Gold floor, a personal concierge is present just off the elevator and is happy to assist with anything from forgotten toiletries to swimwear.

The amenities further reinforce the Fairmont’s appeal, further isolating it as the top hotel for visitors to Mont-Tremblant. A well-equipped gym overlooks the indoor pool, which transitions seamlessly into the outdoor pool and hot tubs. Outside, guests can move between a cold plunge, warmer pools, and hot tubs set at different temperatures, all surrounded by fire pits, glass-domed lounge seating, and even repurposed gondola cabins fitted with tables for après-ski gatherings.

Best Places to Eat in Mont-Tremblant

Best Fine Dining: Choux Gras

Address: 3045 Chemin de la Chapelle Citq 128365, Mont-Tremblant, Quebec

Website: fairmont.com

Choux Gras is the Fairmont’s fine-dining restaurant and an excellent introduction to Mont-Tremblant’s culinary scene. The dining room is anchored by a large circular fireplace and surrounded by wraparound windows offering views of the mountain. Small rectangular tiles paired with hardwood floors, velour booths, and well-spaced tables create a room that feels both elevated and comfortable, while jazzy remixes of familiar songs add energy without overwhelming the space. If you are looking to hit up the best restaurant in Mont-Tremblant, then this is a great place to start.

Dinner began with an amuse-bouche of beef wagyu accompanied by parsnip, cuttlefish ink, and mushroom pickles. The meat was exceptionally soft and delicate, with a thoughtful balance of sweet, earthy, and creamy flavours.

We followed with oysters served alongside classic condiments. The presentation included a proper oyster fork, mignonette sauce, fresh lemon, and even a miniature bottle of Tabasco, allowing each bite to be adjusted to taste. Portions were offered as three($10.50), five($21), twelve($39), or eighteen($54).

The house-made bread service was generous, with one order easily sufficient for four people. The breads arrived warm and fragrant, presented as large circular loaves resembling brioche cakes. One was a tomato and garlic focaccia, while the other was a brioche enriched with caramelized onions and herbes de Provence. Both were soft, fluffy, and deeply flavourful, served with supple butter($9).

The tuna tartare was bright and well composed, combining cucumber, red onion, radish, fresh herbs, and lemon with a spiced yogurt. Root vegetable chips and house-made croutons added texture, while the overall balance remained clean and refreshing($32).

A standout main course was the sous-vide veal cheek, cooked over forty-eight hours. The meat was rich and tender, paired with buttery truffle mashed potatoes, marinated cipollini petals, Brussels sprout leaves, and a combination of confit and grilled mushrooms. King oyster mushroom chips and truffle jus added depth without heaviness($52).

The mains concluded with a classic surf-and-turf of filet mignon and lobster tail. The filet was cooked perfectly to medium rare, while the lobster tail arrived fully shelled for ease. Parsnip purée, braised maitake mushrooms, turmeric-pickled cauliflower, and a bordelaise sauce completed a dish that felt indulgent yet precise($135).

For dessert, a classic local dish the Sugar Tartlet. Apple tart is topped with maple crème brûlée and cotton candy, paired with a squishy marshmellow on the side. An indulgent dish that features some crunchy pastry paired with delicate toppings, tart apple paired with sweet cream and vanilla flavours. A tasty dish to finish the meal($12).

Best Cozy Chalet Experience: La Petite Cachée

Address: 2681 Chem. du Village, Mont-Tremblant, Quebec

Website: petitecachee.com

Just a short five-minute drive from the Fairmont, La Petite Cachée offers a warm, chalet-style setting that feels immediately inviting. The exterior resembles a cozy log cabin, while inside, soft lighting and a real wood fireplace at the centre of the room create a relaxed, intimate atmosphere. With seating for approximately eighty guests and free parking, it is an easy and comfortable choice for an evening away from the village. If you are looking to continue your journey through the best restaurants in Mont-Tremblant, this is a must visit.

Menus shift seasonally between summer and winter, with several local favourites remaining year-round. Each day also brings a small selection of specials, typically including a soup, an appetizer, and two mains.

We began with the tuna tataki, which offered well-balanced flavours and a clean presentation. The seared tuna was fresh and tender, complemented by avocado, pickled radishes, and cucumber. A spicy ponzu sauce tied the elements together, though the dish leaned slightly heavy on the pepper($22).

The pear and arugula salad was particularly well balanced, with shaved parmesan and thinly sliced pear providing a satisfying contrast of savoury and sweet. Shallots and roasted pecans added depth and texture without overpowering the greens($15).

For mains, we had the half rack of lamb off the menu, and the Braised Beef Short Rib with tarragon honey sauce off of the specials menu. The beef melted in your mouth, breaking apart immediately into its sauce. It was served alongside lightly cooked carrots and green beans, for those who like a bit more of a crunch in their bite. The half-rack of lamb was cooked with care to medium-rare and was also served with the carrots and green bean as well as a delicate gratin dauphinois, finished with a rich candied garlic sauce accented by fresh herbs($59).

We had been eating at so many restaurants in Mont-Tremblant by this point that we decided to pass on dessert at La Petite Cachée, a decision we surely regretted as soon as we were hungry again. Options for dessert though included Key Lime Pit ($14), Maple Pudding Cake ($12) and Chocolate Fondant($15). La Petite Cachée also offers the diner alcohol pairings for each dessert. The Crème Brûlée($13) is paired with a 10 year old Tawny porto, Cabral($12).

Michelin Guide Restaurant: Seb L’Artisan Culinaire

Address: 444 Rue St Georges, Mont-Tremblant, Quebec

Website: seblartisanculinaire.com

Located about fifteen minutes from the ski village, Seb L’Artisan Culinaire is well worth the short drive. The restaurant occupies a charming white building and features brick interior walls, exposed wood beams, and a classic, understated design that immediately sets a refined tone. Listed as another one of the top restaurants in Mont-Tremblant, our meal and service showed us why.

The menu is intentionally focused, offering six appetizers and six mains, alongside four- and seven-course tasting menus with optional wine pairings. The wine list is extensive, with a strong emphasis on French selections and a solid representation from Italy.

Dinner began with a seasonal amuse-bouche inspired by Christmas flavours. A beef dumpling was served in a turkey broth, recalling a traditional meat pie, with a touch of sweetness added by homemade ketchup.

The rabbit and foie gras croquettes followed, served with a bourguignonne sauce so rich and thick it bordered on solid. Smoked carrots, mustard seed pickles, and milkweed added complexity and contrast, creating a dish that felt indulgent and deeply satisfying($26).

The ravioli course featured a substitution that was handled seamlessly. While the filling was cheese rather than squash, the dish retained a squash purée base, allowing the intended balance to remain intact. Cranberries added a gentle tartness, sunflower seeds provided texture, and the creamy sauce layered with Gruyère complemented the pecorino-filled pasta beautifully. Notes of black garlic added further depth($25).

The Quebec red deer was cooked medium rare and offered a tender bite with a slight chew, common for deer meat. Roasted cauliflower, wild mushrooms, roasted grapes, and Brussels sprouts surrounded a creamy cauliflower purée, creating an umami-rich dish with both depth and balance($55).

The AAA Angus beef filet mignon arrived as a thick, tender cut cooked to near perfection. A perfect chew for those looking for a great steak. Kampot pepper added assertiveness, perhaps slightly heavy-handed, though the quality of the meat carried the dish. Truffle mashed potatoes with leeks rounded out the plate($67), with the option to add foie gras($14).

Dessert was an Apple Tarte Tatin that balanced sweet and savoury elements. A crunchy cookie base supported caramelized apples, mascarpone, apple sorbet, and a caramel sauce added at the table. The interplay of warm and cold, soft and crisp, made for a satisfying conclusion($15). A final bite of crème brûlée encased in a white chocolate shell was served as a petite post-dinner treat.

The following entries came from our trip one year earlier but have been updated for this year’s dates and times. You can see the original post here.

Le Shack – Resto-Bar

Address: 3035 Chem. de la Chapelle, Mont-Tremblant, Quebec

Website: leshack.com

Located at the very base of the mountain, Le Shack is ideally positioned beside the gondola at the top of the village, making it a natural stop during a day on the slopes or while exploring the pedestrian area. Its interior immediately stands out, with artificial trees dressed in autumn colours and an open, shack-inspired layout that feels both playful and inviting—true to the restaurant’s name.

Le Shack leans into approachable, pub-style comfort food, offering familiar favourites such as fish and chips, mac and cheese, and a generously portioned Philly cheesesteak. The atmosphere is relaxed and family-friendly, making it an easy choice for skiers looking to refuel or visitors seeking a casual meal without sacrificing location. Outside, the terrace overlooks Place St-Bernard, providing a lively vantage point that adds to the overall experience. A stop here is best rounded out with their strawberry milkshake, alongside the crisp, flavourful fish and chips, which remain a reliable highlight.

Le Grand Manitou

Address: On the mountain

Website: tremblant.ca

Perched at the summit of the mountain and easily accessible by gondola, Le Grand Manitou offers a convenient and reliable dining option for those looking to pause without leaving the slopes. Designed in a classic cafeteria style typical of ski resorts, the space provides a broad range of choices, from customizable salads and self-serve soups with an array of accompaniments to burgers, pizza, and an assortment of snacks and beverages.

What truly distinguishes Le Grand Manitou, however, is its setting. Large windows frame sweeping panoramic views of the surrounding valleys and mountain landscape, making it one of the most scenic lunch stops on the hill. With ample seating and straightforward service, it functions as an efficient mid-day pit stop, allowing skiers to refuel without the need to descend into the village. Combined with its approachable pricing, Le Grand Manitou remains a practical and inviting choice for a satisfying meal set against one of Mont-Tremblant’s most impressive backdrops.

Microbrasserie – La Diable

Address: 117 Chem. de Kandahar, Mont-Tremblant, Quebec

Website: microladiable.com

Microbrasserie La Diable offers a relaxed yet satisfying dining experience, combining the comfort of a cozy bar atmosphere with a menu that leans confidently into hearty, meat-forward fare. Known for its impressive craft beer selection, the space feels lively and welcoming, making it a natural stop after a day on the mountain or while exploring the village.

The menu highlights dishes such as sausages, steaks, and ribs, all well suited to pairing with the house-brewed beers. We opted for tender ribs served alongside crisp fries and a refreshing Caesar salad, as well as a sausage plate featuring Toulouse and Swiss sausages accompanied by fries, sauerkraut, and a house salad. Each selection was distinct and satisfying, with generous portions that were easy to share.

Service was quick and efficient without feeling rushed, allowing us to settle in and enjoy both the food and the atmosphere. A charming detail is the opportunity for guests to contribute a coaster to the collection lining the walls, adding a personal and communal touch to the space. Microbrasserie La Diable delivers exactly what it promises: comforting food, good beer, and a warm, convivial setting that leaves you pleasantly full and ready for the next part of the day.

La Forge – Bistro-Bar & Grill

Address: 3041 Chem. de la Chapelle 1st floor, Mont-Tremblant, Quebec

Website: laforgetremblant.com

Located just steps from the gondola, La Forge offers a dynamic dining experience in Mont-Tremblant that blends the energy of a bar with the comfort of a bistro and the sophistication of a steakhouse upstairs. The restaurant is split into two distinct areas: a lively bar downstairs and a more refined steakhouse and bistro upstairs, allowing guests to choose the atmosphere that suits their mood.

We began with the chèvre chaud salad, which featured perfectly fried goat cheese balls, a balsamic drizzle, and fresh figs, offering a creative and flavourful twist on a classic. The menu also includes smashed burgers and an array of indulgent options, with the opportunity to upgrade fries to rich, decadent poutines, including the standout duck confit poutine.

The ambiance strikes a careful balance between vibrant and cozy. At the bistro, tables are equipped with fireplaces at their centres and overhead heaters, creating a warm and inviting setting even during the coldest winter days. A fireside patio provides a stylish spot to enjoy a meal while soaking in the pedestrian village atmosphere. Owned by the same team as Le Shack and ideally situated between the ski slopes and Place St-Bernard, La Forge is perfectly positioned for a trendy après-ski outing or a relaxed meal with family and friends, combining excellent food with a welcoming and contemporary mountain vibe.

Best Things To Do in Mont Tremblant

Skiing Mont-Tremblant: The Mountain and Lift Tickets

Address: 1000 Chem. des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant, Quebec

Website: tremblant.ca

Mont-Tremblant’s ski terrain spans 102 named trails across four faces of the mountain, offering a vertical drop of 645 meters (2 116 feet) from summit to base and a total trail length of more than 80 km. The resort’s 14 lifts, including two gondolas and multiple chairlifts, move skiers and riders efficiently across terrain suited to all ability levels — from gentle beginner slopes to more challenging expert runs — with a lift capacity of roughly 27,800 skiers per hour on busy days.

Lift ticket pricing for the 2025/26 winter season varies depending on the date and whether tickets are purchased in advance. Adult full-day tickets typically fall in the range of approximately $129 to $185 CAD before taxes and fees, with higher pricing over peak periods such as holidays and weekend breaks. Half-day (afternoon) tickets are also available at a lower rate, and there are discounted categories for youth, children, and seniors. For residents of Canada, the Nordik Card offers flexible 2- to 4-day skiing from around $83 CAD per day, representing a saving over regular day rates.

Lift Pricing Summary (2025–26):

Ticket Type Price Range Adult Full Day $129–$185 CAD Afternoon Half-Day Slightly lower Nordik Card (2–4 days) From ~$83/day

Central Tapas and Nightclub

Address: 119 Chem. de Kandahar, Mont-Tremblant, Quebec

Website: tremblantbar.com

Central Tapas and Nightclub in Mont-Tremblant brings a vibrant mix of Latin flavours and lively nightlife to the heart of the pedestrian village. Inspired by traditional Spanish tapas with a subtle Quebecois twist, the restaurant offers a menu of creative small plates, inventive cocktails, and a playful selection of wines, making it an ideal spot for both an early dinner and evening entertainment.

As the night progresses, the atmosphere shifts seamlessly into one of Tremblant’s most energetic nightlife destinations. After 10 PM, Central transforms into a hotspot for music, dancing, and VIP experiences, with a DJ curating the soundtrack to match the crowd and mood. Guests can enjoy flair bartending showcases and a spirited crowd, creating an immersive, high-energy environment. For dessert, the chocolate empanadas are a must-try, offering a decadent and playful finish to an evening spent soaking in the lively and dynamic atmosphere of Central Tapas and Nightclub.

Sleigh Ride

Address: 332 Chem. Champagne #100, Mont-Tremblant, Quebec

Website: tremblantactivities.com

Just a short ten-minute drive from the village, the local sleigh rides offer a quintessentially festive and enchanting winter experience. Drawn by two horses originally from the south of France, the wooden sleigh accommodates up to ten guests, accompanied by a driver and a lively host who shares regional stories and playful jokes, adding a memorable layer of charm to the hour-long journey.

Halfway through the ride, guests pause around a fire to enjoy steaming cups of hot cocoa, creating a warm and heartwarming interlude amid the crisp mountain air. Blankets are provided for all participants, ensuring comfort throughout the excursion. Popular among international visitors seeking a snowy, Christmas-like experience, the sleigh ride offers a unique opportunity to embrace the season’s magic. Whether experienced in the afternoon or under the stars at night, the ride is filled with folklore, folk songs, and stories about Mont-Tremblant, making it a delightfully immersive and family-friendly winter tradition.

Maison Fayard

Address: 118 Chem. de Kandahar, Mont-Tremblant, Quebec

Website: maisonfayard.ca

Located in the heart of Mont-Tremblant’s pedestrian village, Maison Fayard is a charming gourmet grocery store that makes assembling an impressive charcuterie board effortless. The store offers a carefully curated selection of artisanal cheeses, cured meats, crackers, pickled goods, jellies, and sparkling fruit drinks, all presented with attention to quality and presentation.

We enjoyed gathering an assortment of treats and settled in by the fire to savour our finds, creating a cozy and memorable evening. Maison Fayard is equally known for its friendly and knowledgeable staff, whose recommendations add a personal touch to every visit. As part of a chain with locations across Quebec, the store consistently delivers both quality and service, making each stop a reliably delightful experience for visitors and locals alike.

Luminosa Candle-light Concert Series at St. Bernard Chapel

Address: Chapelle Saint-Bernard, 2971 Chemin de la Chapelle, Mont-Tremblant, Quebec

Website: tremblant.ca

Located in the village, the Luminosa Candlelight Piano Concert Series offers a magical holiday experience in an intimate, softly lit setting. The chapel itself, a charming historic church adorned with candles, creates an elegant backdrop for a performance that feels both personal and timeless.

Pianist Rafael Zaldivar brings fresh life to classic pieces, delivering emotional and nuanced interpretations that blend harmony with nostalgia. His repertoire includes favourites such as Edith Piaf, with piano rearrangements that reveal subtle new dimensions in well-known melodies. Each note resonates with the legacy of musical greats, making the Luminosa Show a memorable holiday highlight for visitors of all ages.

This year’s performances run from December 19, 2025, to January 3, 2026, from 7:00 PM to 8:15 PM at Chapelle Saint-Bernard, 2971 Chemin de la Chapelle, Mont-Tremblant, QC J8E 1C9. Tickets are $41 per person, and the event is recommended for audiences aged eight and older.

Other activities that we have not tried yet include dog sledding, tube riding down hills and 4×4 ATV tours.

If you are looking to plan a winter trip in your future, be sure to consider Mont Tremblant as a top choice. The combination of outdoor activities and a fine culinary scene makes it the perfect destination for those seeking the finer things in life.

The Mont Tremblant website also has some great resources to help plan your visit. Find more activities and more info about places to eat, resources for the mountain and other daily happenings. Visit tremblant.ca.