“A Day in the Life” with: Writer Audrey Hyams Romoff

Audrey Hyams Romoff was born and raised in Montreal. Her father, Brahm, was a radiologist; her mother, Rachel, wasa nurse. Rachel was one of the youngest children to survive the Auschwitz concentration camp, and her lingering trauma had a profound effect on her family. Audrey moved to Toronto to pursue a degree in English literature.

After a series of jobs in marketing and communications, Audrey founded OverCat, a boutique agency specializing in fashion and beauty clients. The agency’s roster features blue-chip clients, including Estée Lauder, Shoppers Drug Mart and Longines. OverCat launched Victoria’s Secret and Crate & Barrel in the Canadian market and hosted high-profile celebrity events with Sarah Jessica Parker, Katy Perry, and Shania Twain.

While Audrey balanced marriage, two children and a high-profile career, her mother continued to struggle. In 2008, Rachel chose to end her life in the garage of the family home. Her father also passed away in the garage that day, but the circumstances of his death remain a mystery.

Audrey’s memoir, The Ripple Eclipse: Turning the Tide of Inherited Trauma, explores four generations of women in her family and how secrecy can have devastating consequences.

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I grew up in Montreal but now live in a historic home in Toronto’s Rosedale neighbourhood. You can find me walking my two dogs around the block or picking up a latte and a chocolate croissant from my neighbourhood café, Dolce Bakery.

What do you do?

I am the President of OverCat, a strategic communications agency specializing in lifestyle clients. I am also a wife, a mom of two children and four fur babies. Outside of work and my motherly duties, you can find me online shopping or binge-watching Selling Sunset. I’m also a member of the George Brown School of Fashion and Jewelry Program Advisory Committee.

What are you currently working on?

I just finished writing my memoir, The Ripple Eclipse.

Where can we find your work?

My book is available on Amazon, Indigo, and at select bookstores.