Toby the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Toby, a sweet and curious 3-month-old pup who is full of heart and ready to explore the world at his own pace. Toby is a gentle soul who loves attention and cuddles, and he will happily snuggle up for some quiet, gentle pets. He’s a little cautious at first, especially with new experiences like icy snow, but with some encouragement, he’s happy to explore, sniff, and discover his surroundings.

Toby thrives on affection and treats, and he’s already learning some basic commands like “sit.” He enjoys time spent both on walks and in cozy play sessions inside, and he loves being close to his human companions. While he may take a moment to warm up to new things, his sweet personality shines through, and his curiosity keeps him moving forward little by little.

This lovable little guy is looking for someone who will give him patience, gentle guidance, and plenty of cuddles. Toby’s combination of affection, curiosity, and eagerness to learn makes him a delightful puppy who is sure to bring joy and warmth to the life of anyone who meets him.

Toby

Breed: Mixed Breed, Medium (up to 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 3 months

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Black / Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

