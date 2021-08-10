Charitable Choices: With Toronto Non-Profit Red Door Family Shelter

For this Charitable Choices feature we caught up with Red Door Family Shelter. A Toronto non-profit providing sanctuary and support for homeless women, children and families alike.

-Describe your charity/non-profit in a few sentences.

We are a safe sanctuary working towards helping end homelessness for women, children, & families. We support families through offering a variety of programs and resources both while they are at the shelter and once they have transitioned to permanent housing in our community. We operate a family shelter with 106 beds and cribs available for families and a VAW (Violence Against Women) shelter with 56 beds available; supporting over 350 families yearly. Provincial and City of Toronto funding as well as valuable donations from our community allow the Red Door Family Shelter to provide programs for our residents that go beyond food and shelter; programs that open doors to opportunity to achieve long-term objectives.

-What problem does it aim to solve?

We provide safe, temporary shelter and critical services for women and children fleeing domestic violence, homeless families, and refugees. This past year, 362 families came through our doors in crisis, or needed support to remain housed. Through the supportive services, families find sanctuary, community connections, and the programs they need to heal, rebuild, and move into safe, affordable housing in our community.

-How can our readers help?

Get involved, meet new friends, and help raise awareness! Learn more about hosting your own event in support of Red Door by clicking here. We know our community is full of awesome people like you who can make a difference! Donate or start a fundraising page today and help us reach our goal to support over 500 families this year.

Help moms and families heal and build a bright future for less than $1 a day. Learn more about the impact you can make by joining the Red Door Family Guardians monthly giving club.

-Do you have any events coming up?

Currently we are not hosting any events due to COVID however we will be partaking in the Yorkville 5K and Scotia Bank Marathon (both offer virtual options) where participants can sign up to run for the Red Door via our website! Click here for the page.

-Where can we follow you?

Instagram | @reddoorfamilyshelter

Facebook | Red Door Family Shelter

Twitter: @RedDoorFamilySh

-PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

Twelve Donations