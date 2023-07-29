Mintin the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Meet Mintin! He is a very cuddly and sweet 3-year-old boy, a truly affectionate cat who loves attention and playtime. He adjusts quickly to new environments and is looking for a new lovely home where he will be the only pet and is given all the love he deserves. He is a sweet boy with a gentle heart who enjoys petting and cuddling, and will be a happy cat relishing in his time spent next to you! If you are looking for a furry companion and playmate and want to give Mintin a forever home, come and meet him today!

Mintin

Age: 3 Years 2 Months

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Grey / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For TinyPurring cat rescue’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

