Deep Fried Turkey Baos from Xiao Wang of XiaoEats

Xiao Wang of Toronto-based site XiaoEats has produced this hot (fried) version of turkey baos, in time for National Bao Day on August 22. (There is a day for everything!)

Deep Fried Turkey Baos

The Turkey:

– 1 lb turkey leg deboned

– 1/4 cup potato or corn starch

– 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

– ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

– 1 inch of ginger grated

– 8 cloves of garlic grated

– 1 tbsp soy sauce

– 1 tbsp sake or Sherry (optional)

– 1 tsp sesame oil

– 1 tsp sugar

The Toppings:

Wakame salad

Kimchi

Garlic mayo

Roasted sesame seeds

4-6 frozen baos

Directions

1. Cut turkey into quarter size chunks

2. Combine grated ginger, garlic, soy sauce, sake, sesame oil, sugar and black pepper to create a marinade for the turkey

3. In a large mixing bowl, marinate turkey for at last one hour, covered, in the fridge

4. Add potato starch and flour to the bowl of marinated turkey and combine by hand until each piece is coated

5. Bring wok filled with oil, to 350 F and fry turkey, a few pieces at a time, until golden brown and cooked through, 3-5 minutes

6. Remove turkey from oil and set aside on a wire rack or in a mesh colander to keep them crispy

7. Turn up the heat on the oil and dry each piece again for 1-2 minutes

8. To prep the garlic mayo, grate 1 clove of garlic/tablespoon of mayo, adjust to taste

9. Steam baos as per cooking instructions

10. Assemble bao with deep fried turkey bites and garnish with wakame salad, kimchi, garlic mayo and top of sesame seeds

Tips:

To test the oil temperature, dip a bamboo chopstick into the oil and look for bubbles

When frying, cook only a few pieces at a time to prevent the oil from cooling down too quickly

To avoid the turkey from clumping together, slide pieces into the oil one at a time

If the chicken gets too dark too quickly, it is likely the oil temperature is too high