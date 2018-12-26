Where to dine on New Year’s Eve in Toronto

PATRIA: (478 King Street West) Say goodbye 2018 and hello 2019 with delicious Spanish tapas. The three-course menu features classic favourites including jamon croquetas, caqui foie gras and fideo de langosta. Live music on New Year’s Eve. Set Menu Price: $95.00 per person first seating, $125 per person and complimentary Veuve Clicquot for second seatings.

LEE: (601 King Street West) Celebrated chef Susur Lee brings traditions of China with classical techniques of French cuisine to this consistently delicious family sharing style hotspot. The NYE menu includes exciting dishes like Smoked Char Siu Duck, Caramelized Black Cod and Red Curry Braised Short Rib. Set menu: $120 per person. Sommelier pairing $45 per person.

BYBLOS DOWNTOWN: (11 Duncan Street) Savour the flavours of the Mediterranean this New Year’s Eve. The prix-fixe menu features hummas royale, Turkish manti dumplings, wagyu steak and three delicious desserts to choose from. Set Menu Price: $95 per person first seating, $125 per person and complimentary Veuve Clicquot for second seatings.

AKIRA BACK: (80 Blue Jays Way) menu by Michelin Star Chef Akira Back, guests will not be disappointed. Offering an a la carte menu before 7:00 pm and a four-course prix fixe menu, a night of Chef’s favourites including the sushi pizza, wagyu tacos and miso black cod. Set Menu Price: A la Carte before 7:00 pm or $125.00 prix fixe menu per person (2 person minimum) + $75 wine and sake pairing

WESLODGE: (480 King Street West) The yellow doors mark the spot for this modern day saloon. With a delicious new menu featuring wagyu tartare, dry aged rib eye and brown butter financier followed by the city’s most celebratory after party. Bubbles can be expected at midnight with a DJ spinning and fun stuff planned throughout the course of the night. Bottles service packages are available and feature a special discount if you dine here or at any of the sister properties (details here). Set Menu Price: $75.00 per person before 10:00 pm, $275 bottle service package for a table of 4.

NERUDA: (1681 Lakeshore Blvd. East) The newest restaurant in the Beaches area offers Latin and Mediterranean flavours by the soothing waterfront. Accomplished chefs Romain Avril and Sylvain Assie unveiled their NYE’s menu that includes mouthwatering items of Foie Gras Terrine, Lobster Bisque, Dry Aged Beef Tenderloin and Fogo Cod. $119 per person includes a glass of champagne.

ONE RESTAURANT: (116 Yorkville Avenue at the Hazelton Hotel) A special New Years’ Eve menu is planned along side the a la carte. Say goodbye to 2018 with mouth-watering Nova Scotia Lobster served with wild leek and mushroom risotto, lobster bisque and shaved black truffle – just one of the spectacular dishes on the evening’s menu. Must have is the special vanilla bean panna cotta NYE dessert. A la carte pricing.

CAFE BOULUD: (60 Yorkville Avenue at the Four Seasons Hotel)Take in the early seating and enjoy a la carte menu items or go all out with the New Year’s Eve Gala dinner at this Yorkville favourite. Menu includes Canard (breast of duck, Gillette’s, duck egg, black truffle sauce), Beef Tournedos, and an exciting Pop! Dessert (dark chocolate bar, butterscotch popcorn, salted caramel ice cream). Gala dinner is $175 per person.

SOFIA: (99 Yorkville Avenue) Celebrate 2019 in true glam Sofia style –a soirée and a live band and DJ, the newest fine-dining Yorkville spot will have all the glam and glitz a New Year’s party can offer. The special prix fixe menu features carpacion di manzo, aragosta (Atlantic lobster), linguini aragosta, branzino alla griglia and mousse di café. Set Menu Price: $85, 5:00 pm & 7:00 pm seatings (4 courses), $130 9:00 pm seatings (5 courses), $30 10:00 pm soiree with a complimentary glass of prosecco.

THE FORTUNATE FOX: (280 Bloor Street West) This hip gastropub is offering an a la carte menu and $60 ALYD (all you can drink) menu starting at 10 pm. Perfect for U of T students or residents in the Spadina-Bloor area, this Bloor Street staple will have a live DJ and surprises all night long. Tickets required which can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-ultimate-nye-at-the-fortunate-fox-tickets-52964407970

FIGO: (295 Adelaide Street West) Recently coined one of Toronto’s best restaurants for Italian food, FIGO on New Year’s will feature set menu of wood fired octopus, beef cheek ravioli, Barolo braised short rib and chestnut and coffee budino. Set Menu Price: $75.00 per person.

ESTIA: (90 Avenue Road) Step to Yorkville for delicious Greece, Southern Italy and Spain inspired sharing dishes and live entertainment. NYE menu features a few new additions including cig wagyu and king crab and corn, along with returning favourites such as the charred halloumi and wood oven branzino. Set Menu Price: $95.00 per person first seating, $125 per person and complimentary Veuve Clicquot for second seatings.

MIRA: (420a Wellington Street West) New to town, Mira opened in Toronto last February so will be celebrating NYE in the city for the first year ever. With a set menu featuring mango ceviche, tostada de wagyu, cornish hen and yucca fries, your Peruvian foodie dreams will be satisfied. The evening will of course be highlighted with a DJ and complimentary bubbles. Set Menu Price: $95.00 per person first seating, $125 per person and complimentary Veuve Clicquot for second seatings.

BATCH: (75 Victoria Street) This warm and relaxed gathering place will be serving a set menu menu featuring elevated pub fare with king cole duck terrine, linton pasture ham hock and everyone’s favourite cottage dessert, s’mores. AYCD: All You Can Drink starts at 10pm, followed by a live band and bubbles at midnight.Set Menu Price: $55.00 per person, AYCD for $50.

COFFEE OYSTERS CHAMPAGNE: (214 King Street West) the city’s newest champagne bar with secrets behind its walls. Guests enjoy complimentary signature cocktails, beers, still and sparkling wines, and a mouth-watering menu by Chef Chris Wilkinson including hors d’oeuvres and an oyster bar for those who prefer mingling to a sit down meal. Secrets and surprises will delight and entertain beyond the champagne cellar throughout the night. $189 per person.

KASA MOTO: (115 Yorkville Avenue) Offering an Izakaya Experience on NYE with two seatings. Menu features dishes including oysters on half shell, Wagyu skirt steak, chef’s choice sushi. Set menu: 5 course menu $90 per person (first seating), second seating $125 per person. Stay for the countdown party.

PLANTA: (1221 Bay Street) A vegan’s paradise, this restaurant’s NYE menu includes some savoury dishes like truffle & mushroom bolognese and seared heart of palm “scallops”. Set menu: first seating, 4-course meal $55 per person. Second seating, 5-course meal $80 per person. Countdown party begins at 10:30 pm with open bar, passed canapés for $65 per person.

WAHLBURGERS: (46 Blue Jays Way, Soho Metropolitan Hotel) After a night of champagne and caviar you may want to ease into the new year with the new breakfast offerings here from the Wahlberg brothers (yes, Mark, Donnie, and Chef Paul). This popular burger joint officially opens for breakfast on January 1, 2019 complete with a full-line up of morning favourite along side the barista coffee bar. Go for their French Toast with whipped butter, maple syrup, Nutella, and powdered sugar or the Breakfast sandwich. Yes, there are healthy choices too – Mark approved. Hello 2019!