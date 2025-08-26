Emjay the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Emjay is a big-hearted bulldog mix with a soulful gaze and a gentle spirit. At 6.5 years old, he’s been through more than his fair share of tough times, but he hasn’t let that dim his kind nature or his love for quiet companionship.

This sweet boy is sensitive and soft, craving a home where he can finally feel safe, supported, and truly loved. He’s dealing with some ongoing health concerns, so he’s looking for a compassionate family who can provide the care he needs-this means a healthy diet, some fun toys to lift his spirits, and, most importantly, lots of time and love.

Emjay lives for slow, meandering walks where he can take his time sniffing every flower, bush, and breeze. His leash manners are impressive-he walks beautifully by your side, though he’s a strong guy and may give an enthusiastic tug if something catches his attention. A handler who can manage a strong pup with a gentle hand will be a great match for him.

While Emjay is friendly, he’s happiest with space from other big dogs. A calm, stable home without the chaos of dog parks or overexcitement would help him thrive. He does best just being around his people, soaking in the peace and quiet, and offering his calm presence in return.

Emjay would do best in a home where someone is around most of the time, as he can get sad when left alone for long stretches. That said, he has shown in a previous home that, with support and consistency, he can adjust to being on his own for short periods.

Around the shelter, Emjay is a staff and volunteer favourite-his quiet charm and big heart make everyone fall for him. We know that in the right home, he’s going to shine even brighter.

If you’re someone with a kind heart and a peaceful home, Emjay could be your perfect companion. He’s ready to share his love; you just need to open the door.

Emjay

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 6 Years 8 Months

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

