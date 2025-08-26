Mackenzie Muldoon, Director of Communications at Epilepsy Toronto and Entertainment Director for the Toronto International BuskerFest, has been a driving force behind one of the city’s most dynamic charitable festivals for over two decades. Since first joining the organization in 2000 as a volunteer coordinator, Muldoon has helped shape Epilepsy Toronto’s creative and community-forward approach to supporting people living with epilepsy. With over 60 years of service, the non-profit offers free, life-changing programs that address everything from mental health to employment, while also working to dismantle the stigma surrounding seizures. Through events like BuskerFest and the newly launched Bark in the Park TO, Muldoon continues to build spaces of joy, awareness, and inclusion — all in support of a misunderstood condition that still affects thousands of Canadians.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

Epilepsy Toronto is a non-profit that has supported people living with epilepsy for over 60 years. We offer free programs and services that support individuals and families from the point of diagnosis through adulthood, addressing issues like employment, relationships, and mental health.

We also run the Toronto International BuskerFest — a world-class street performer festival created to raise funds and awareness for epilepsy in a fun, inclusive way.

What problem does it aim to solve?

We aim to break down the stigma around epilepsy and ensure that people living with seizures have access to the support and resources they need. Most of our services are offered free of charge, and demand for them continues to grow.

When did you start/join it?

I started in 2000 as the Volunteer Coordinator for the first-ever BuskerFest. I took on the role of Entertainment Director in 2006 and became Director of Communications for Epilepsy Toronto in 2018.

What made you want to get involved?

I came in with a background in performance — I was even a busker myself — but I’ve stayed for the people. From the incredibly talented performers and dedicated volunteers to our members and staff, the sense of community and purpose keeps me here.

What was the situation like when you started?

Launching a major arts festival to support a charity was a bold and innovative idea. The Epilepsy Toronto board took a leap of faith, and BuskerFest became a pioneering model of community engagement and fundraising.

How has it changed since?

BuskerFest has grown from a small event at Nathan Phillips Square to a massive festival in the St Lawrence Market, then on Yonge Street, and now thrives in Woodbine Park — a more family-friendly space with shade, grass, and a welcoming atmosphere.

In 2023, we added Bark in the Park TO, a new Epilepsy Toronto initiative that celebrates all things canine. It runs as a festival within a festival and brings together dog lovers, four-legged friends, top-notch vendors and animal performers for a weekend of wagging tails and furry fun.

As Director of Communications, I’ve seen the Epilepsy Toronto grow and adapt in incredible ways. We expanded to include virtual services during the pandemic, making our services more accessible and reaching more people than ever before. Yet, we recognize the profound importance of in-person gatherings, so we’ve found even more ways to bring our community together — reimagining social events, launching new community gatherings, and continuing beloved traditions like our annual Purple Walk and the Toronto BuskerFest.

What more needs to be done?

Epilepsy is still widely misunderstood. Our goal is a future where seizures are met with understanding, not fear or judgment, and where everyone affected feels fully supported.

How can our readers help?

We’re always grateful for donations to help fund our programs:

👉 Donate here

And awareness is just as important — learning seizure first aid can save a life.

👉 Learn seizure first aid

Do you have any events coming up?

Yes! The Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy runs August 29 – September 1 at Woodbine Park. Bark in the Park TO happens simultaneously at the same location — two events, one unforgettable weekend, all in support of a great cause.

Where can we follow you?

Epilepsy Toronto | Toronto BuskerFest | Bark in the Park TO

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn — we have channels for each!

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

We work with many amazing organizations, but one I truly value is Native Child and Family Services of Toronto. A great organization, with great people doing great work!