Pappardelle ai Funghi by Eataly Toronto

This week, Eataly Toronto shared with us its Pappardelle ai Funghi (Pappardelle with Wild Mushroom Ragù) recipe. This is the perfect autumn pasta dish, featuring ingredients like in-season Spanish onion and a mix of mushrooms. Eataly recommends porcini, cremini, oyster, shiitake or maitake, but your readers are welcome to substitute their favourite in-season wild mushrooms for the best flavour! Of course, the thick width of pappardelle pasta makes it the perfect vessel for this chunky, earthy ragù sauce. Try this delicious recipe and share it with your family and friends!

Pappardelle ai Funghi

Ingredients:

1 pound pappardelle

1 pound mixed mushrooms (such as porcini, cremini, oyster, shiitake or maitake), stems removed & sliced

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 medium Spanish onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

½ cup dry white wine

2 teaspoons thyme, freshly chopped

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

Salt & freshly-ground black pepper, to taste

Parmigiano Reggiano DOP, freshly grated, for serving

Directions:

1. In a 12-14-inch sauté pan, heat the extra virgin olive oil over high heat until it is smoking. Add the chopped onion and garlic and cook them over high heat for 5 minutes, until the onions are a light golden brown. Add the chopped mushrooms, and continue cooking until they have given up most of their water, about 9-10 minutes. Add the wine, thyme, salt, and pepper, to taste, then reduce the heat to medium. Cook the sauce for 5 more minutes, until the mixture is of a ragù consistency.

2. Bring 6 quarts of water to a boil, and add 2 tablespoons of salt. Drop the pasta in the pot, and cook it until al dente. Drain the pasta, reserving the cooking water, and add the pasta to the ragù.

3. Add the pasta to the pan with the mushroom ragù, and toss. Add the lemon juice and parsley, and toss over high heat for 1 minute to coat the pappardelle evenly, adding a ladleful of pasta water if needed.

4. Check the seasoning for salt and pepper, and adjust, if necessary. Divide the pasta evenly among four warmed pasta bowls, top each dish with the freshly-grated Parmigiano Reggiano DOP, and serve immediately.