Matt & Steve’s started with one simple, very Canadian question: what if the Caesar garnish got an upgrade? Co-founded by Steve McVicker, the proudly Canadian-owned brand has grown from pickling beans in a Mississauga condo to becoming the only 100% Canadian-made Caesar brand on the market. Known for its ready-to-drink Caesars, signature Extreme Bean, and lineup of bold pickled garnishes, Matt & Steve’s blends quality, flavour, and personality in everything it makes. Now available coast to coast—and a fixture at iconic Toronto venues—the brand is built on good vibes, good times, and a deep love for the Caesar.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Matt & Steve’s is proudly the only 100% Canadian made and Canadian-owned Caesar brand on the market. We craft premium Caesars, Ready to drink and Caesar mix. We also have a full line of pickled products, including our signature product, The Extreme Bean, along with The Asparagoos, Extreme Pickle Spears and Matt & Steve’s Baby Dills.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

It all started with one simple idea: replace the celery stick with an Extreme Bean. We began pickling beans in our condo in Mississauga, and that was the start of our journey. That one idea has led us to where we are today—with a full lineup of pickled products, ready-to-drink Caesars, and Caesar mix, now available from coast to coast across Canada and in

several U.S. states.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

From coast to coast, Matt & Steve’s is proudly available at major retailers, including LCBO, Walmart, Sobeys, Metro, and Loblaws, along with restaurants, bars, and independent stores that champion local brands. We are also proud to be the Official Caesar Partner of the Toronto Maple Leafs, now available inside Scotiabank Arena, Coca-Cola Coliseum, and BMO Field. We have grown from a simple idea to a coast-to-coast presence with over 12 000 distribution points and listings in every major grocery chain.

What made you want to do this work?

Honestly, it started with curiosity. We were bartending, experimenting, and asking ourselves how we could make a great Caesar even better. Once we saw how people reacted, we knew we were onto something. From there, we took that idea on the road—traveling across Canada, meeting restaurants, bartenders, retailers, and Caesar lovers, and hearing their stories. That excitement and support from people coast to coast is what pushed us to keep going and turn a small idea into a brand.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

We do not chase demographics—we chase good times. If you love Caesars, pickled garnishes, and a little fun, you are our demographic. Pickled products and Caesars are loved across generations, cultures, and lifestyles, and our brand reflects that inclusivity. If you enjoy good times, good company, and a great Caesar, you are our people.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We do not overcomplicate it. We make products we are proud to serve, that taste great, and that make people smile. When consumers connect with the brand and the moments around it, the business takes care of itself.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

“Would you proudly serve this to your friends and family?”

Absolutely. Every product we make is something we are proud to serve and share ourselves. We obsess over quality and flavour, but we never forget to have fun with it. What we make is not about the product—it is about personality, good vibes, and the moments you remember long after you have enjoyed it.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

I absolutely love what I do every day. Travelling across the country, showing up, sharing our story, and creating moments where people experience the brand firsthand is incredibly rewarding. Building emotional connections through fun, shared experiences is what drives me. There can be long days, but when the brand is part of who you are and the connections you make matter, it is always worth pushing through.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

The pickle and bean puns. We have heard them all… and yes, we’ve bean waiting for every single one.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Another local business we love: Sandbagger Hard Seltzer