Milkshake the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

This Milkshake brings all the adopters to the yard, and he is just as sweet as his name implies!

Milkshake is a bright, affectionate companion who loves fetching tennis balls and making new friends. He is highly food-motivated and a very smart student, currently doing great with his reward-based training to help him stay focused. While he can still get a bit distracted or frustrated by a busy environment, he redirects beautifully with a tasty treat and a patient handler.

If you are looking for a clever, loving partner who promises to keep you smiling, Milkshake is ready to whip up happy memories with you!

Milkshake

Breed: Mixed Breed, Small (under 24 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 12 years

Sex: Male

Size: S

Colour: White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.