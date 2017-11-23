Experimental Tafelmusik HAUS MUSIK Series Returns To Toronto

The HAUS MUSIK series returns to Toronto continuing its mission to evolve the classical music listening experience for a new generation of music lovers. Launched only last year, the barrier breaking series was created by the Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra and Chamber Choir to take classical music out of the traditional concert hall and pop it into less formal settings like the Great Hall on Queen Street West. Along with more relaxed venues, the Haus Musik series aims to shake up classic baroque repertoires with edgy, modern elements. For example, past Haus Musik events have featured top DJs, alien dancers and hundreds of white balloons.

The Classical Alternative

The first of three new 2017/18 Haus Musik series took place at The Great Hall last week; called Crossing/Traversée, the performance was inspired by love, and featured well known electronic artist Andrew Hicks, also known as Andycapp. This show featured members of the orchestra playing selections by Parisian composers François Couperin, Marin Marais, and Jean-Philippe Rameau. Choreographed by Jennifer Nichols, dancer Jack Rennie added to the musical evening with an expressive dance mirroring the passion and drama of the music. The sensory experience was also enhanced with digital projections from filmmaker Patrick Hagarty. Classical compositions were performed by four Tafelmusik musicians: Geneviève Gilardeau and Patricia Ahern on violin, Felix Deakon viola da gamba, and Charlotte Nediger on harpsichord.

“A listening experience is influenced immensely by the environment around it – the lighting, visuals, supporting or contrasting sounds. Haus Musik plays with all of these and more,” said William Norris, Managing Director, Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra and Chamber Choir. “Tafelmusik created Haus Musik because we wanted to experiment with how classical music can be presented in the 21st century, to reach audiences that might not ordinarily come to the concert hall. Each performance is devised through collaboration with artists from other genres, and each is a unique multi-sensory experience.”

For music lovers looking for an alternative to classical music, or avid baroque listeners eager to try something new, Haus Musik offers a unique and theatrical listening experience three times annually. Future Haus Musik concert dates include Thursday, February 1, 2018 (The Great Hall, directed by Joel Ivany), and Thursday, April 26, 2018 (venue to be announced, directed by Amanda Smith).

The first 2017/18 Haus Musik series – Crossing/Traversé – took place at The Great Hall in Toronto on Thursday, November 16, 2017. For more about this innovative music series please visit: https://hausmusikto.wixsite.com/mysite

***

ABOUT TAFELMUSIK

Led by Music Director Elisa Citterio, Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra and Chamber Choir is one of the world’s leading period ensembles and Canada’s most-toured orchestra. Tafelmusik engages Toronto audiences with an annual season of more than 80 concerts in diverse venues across the city, as well as national and international audiences through an extensive schedule of tours and critically acclaimed recordings. Tafelmusik also seeks to transport audiences to the baroque and classical periods through adventurous cross-cultural collaborations, on stage with Toronto’s Opera Atelier, and underground at its new Haus Musik series. The orchestra’s musicians share their knowledge and experience through artist training initiatives such as the Tafelmusik Baroque Summer and Winter Institutes. Tafelmusik’s catalogue of award-winning recordings on the SONY, CBC Records, Analekta, and Tafelmusik Media labels have garnered nine JUNO Awards and numerous other recording prizes. Jeanne Lamon continues her association with Tafelmusik as Music Director Emerita. Learn more about Tafelmusik on their website.