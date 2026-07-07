Charitable Choices: Anick Silencieux of Support Black Charities

What is not seen is not supported — and that simple truth became the foundation of everything Anick Silencieux has built. As the Founder and Executive Director of Support Black Charities (SBC), Anick has spent nearly a decade working to close one of Canadian philanthropy’s most glaring gaps: the fact that only a fraction of a cent from every $100 donated by major foundations reaches Black-led organizations. What began as a personal recognition of how transformative nonprofit support can be — rooted in her own experience as an engineering student — grew into a national platform that connects donors, volunteers, and companies to vetted Black-led and Black-serving organizations across Canada and beyond.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

Support Black Charities is a Canadian nonprofit that helps people find and support Black-led and Black-serving organizations, while also helping those organizations grow and become sustainable.

At its core, our work is guided by a simple idea: what is not seen is not supported.

We operate a vetted online directory that connects donors, volunteers, and companies to organizations doing meaningful work. We also provide capacity-building services like our Business Development Assessment, helping organizations become donor-ready and better positioned for long-term impact.

In addition, we lead initiatives such as the Food Security Fund and the Global Black Philanthropy Initiative to make giving more accessible, intentional, and impactful.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Many Black-led and Black-serving organizations are doing essential work but remain underfunded and under-recognized.

A widely cited finding showed that only about 0.07 cents of every $100 donated by major foundations in Canada reached Black-led organizations. That gap is not just about funding; it is about visibility, access, and infrastructure.

If people cannot find you, they cannot support you.

We exist to bridge that gap by increasing visibility and helping organizations build the systems they need to sustain support once they receive it.

When did you start/join it?

I officially started Support Black Charities in 2018.

What made you want to get involved?

My journey started with a personal experience.

As an Electrical Engineering student, I was supported by the National Society of Black Engineers, based in the USA, a nonprofit that helped me build my network and launch my career. That experience had a lasting impact on my life.

It showed me that nonprofits do more than provide services; they provide access, community, confidence, and opportunity.

From there, I continued doing outreach work in schools, speaking about engineering and careers to black youth, specifically black girls. I wanted to keep contributing, and I started thinking about how I could use my own skills to help at scale.

With my strong interest in digital media, my background in building systems and solving problems, I realized that one of the biggest gaps was visibility and online presence. At the same time, I was inspired by the “Support Black Businesses” movement and began asking, what about Black charities/nonprofits?

That question became the foundation of Support Black Charities. A way to amplify the work already happening in our communities and make it easier for others to discover and support it, both in Canada and globally.

What was the situation like when you started?

When I started in 2018, there was very limited visibility around Black-led organizations, especially in Canada.

There was also a narrow perception of what these organizations looked like or the types of issues they addressed. In reality, the work is incredibly diverse, from education and entrepreneurship to food systems, arts, and community development.

There was no central place to discover these organizations, and information on how to build and sustain a nonprofit was often scattered and not always tailored to Black-serving organizations.

How has it changed since?

There has been a noticeable shift, especially after 2020.

There is more awareness and more conversation, and digital platforms have made it easier for organizations to be seen. Social media has created opportunities for global reach and connection that did not exist before.

At the same time, visibility alone is not enough.

We started primarily as a directory, but quickly realized that organizations also needed structured support. Many leaders are doing incredible work but do not always have access to the tools, knowledge, or systems needed to sustain and scale their impact.

That is why we expanded into services, to help bridge the gap between being visible and being sustainable.

What more needs to be done?

We need to move from moments of awareness to consistent, long-term support.

Too often, giving is triggered by specific events, crises, or moments of heightened attention. While those moments are important, they are not enough to sustain organizations over time.

We need to build a culture where supporting Black-led organizations becomes part of everyday philanthropy.

In the same way that people regularly support the arts, museums, or environmental causes, without waiting for a specific event, we need to normalize ongoing support for Black-led initiatives.

There is also a need to make knowledge more accessible. Many organizations do not know what they do not know; this is where I was. By centralizing information, tools, and support, we can help organizations build stronger foundations and become more self-sufficient. I am building what I wish I had when I started the nonprofits.

How can our readers help?

There are many ways to get involved, starting with the simplest.

Engage with our work online and on social media. Following, sharing, and interacting with organizations on social media increases visibility and shows support. It is one of the easiest ways to make a difference.

Beyond that:

• Discover and support organizations through our directory

• Donate, volunteer, or partner with organizations aligned with your values

• Share opportunities and resources within your network

For those looking to contribute at a deeper level, we are actively seeking partners, collaborators, and funders to help scale our work.

Through our Food Security Fund, we are currently focused on building capacity for community food programs in Toronto and the GTA. This includes addressing key gaps such as storage, logistics, and distribution.

We are looking for seed donors and foundational partners to help us build the infrastructure, team, and systems needed to activate this work at a local level.

Do you have any events coming up?

Yes, the second half of the year is a very important time for our work, and we are currently in the planning phase for several key initiatives.

In August, we participate in Black Philanthropy Month, a global campaign dedicated to encouraging intentional giving and highlighting the impact of Black-led organizations. Within that, August 28 is recognized as Black Giving Day, similar to Giving Tuesday, but focused specifically on supporting Black-serving organizations worldwide.

As we move into September, the focus shifts to food insecurity. September is widely recognized as Hunger Action Month, alongside several related awareness days that highlight the realities many families face, especially during the back-to-school period. It is a critical time to bring attention to food access, nutrition, and the increased demand on community food programs.

Building on that momentum, we are preparing a fundraising and awareness event called Bite Back: A Taste for Change, which will take place in September or October, with the date to be confirmed. This event is directly connected to our Food Security Fund and will bring people together around food, conversation, and solutions.

In October, we will also align with World Food Day on October 16, continuing the conversation at a global level and reinforcing the importance of long-term, sustainable approaches to food security.

Overall, this period from August to October represents a connected journey for us, from philanthropy and giving, to awareness and action, to long-term solutions.

Where can we follow you?

SBC: Website | Instagram | LinkedIn

Food Security Fund: Website | Instagram | LinkedIn

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

This is honestly a difficult question to answer.

Through Support Black Charities, I see so many organizations doing impactful work across Toronto, Canada, and globally, so it is never easy to choose just one.

While African Food Basket stands out for its work in food security, there are many others making a difference in their own ways. Organizations like Foodpreneur Lab and Desta Black Youth Network are creating opportunities for entrepreneurship and youth, while Federation of Black Canadians continues to advance advocacy at a national level.

We also see strong community impact from One Voice One Team and SSYO (South Shore Youth Organization).

Beyond Toronto, African Cancer Support Society is doing important work in Canada, while organizations like CESAHA and Helpers Social Development Foundation are addressing critical needs in Nigeria. In Kenya, Maji na Ufanisi (Water and Development) is doing impactful work around water access and community development.

There are so many organizations doing meaningful work that often goes unseen, and that is exactly why Support Black Charities exists, to help more people discover and support them.