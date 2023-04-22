Fanta the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

The one thing Fanta loves more than anything else is affection. If you stop petting him for even a minute, he will either meow at you or try to climb your leg to get your attention. His favourite toy is the Cat Dancer and he loves playing with them non-stop. Fanta met a dog once, and was quite fearful, so he prefers a home without a dog. That’s OK, as long as his human is there to give him all the love he deserves!

Fanta

Age: 7 Years 3 Months

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Orange / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.