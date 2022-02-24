Chatting with Toronto comedian Daniel Woodrow

Daniel Woodrow has an album on Comedy Records dropping March 4 called Underground Comedy Railroad with Rodney Ramsey, Keesha Brownie, Zabrina Douglas. We got to speak with the local comic to find out more about him.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I would describe my style as observational, and definitely laid back.

Who are some of your influences?

Annoying people. I don’t watch a crazy amount of comedy specials, I find I’m too critical of the details, and absorb too much for it to be helpful. I feel like for my style it’s best if I’m not influenced by other comedians. Almost all of my jokes come from me being annoyed.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Jim Gaffigan was one of a few comedians I listened to before starting stand up. In fact, I actually sent him a message on MySpace (Yes I’m that many years old) right when I was first starting comedy to ask for any advice. Surprisingly, he actually responded pretty quickly with a paragraph of tips. I’m looking forward to a time I get to meet him, so I can thank him, because that small action from him, did a whole lot for me. It was extremely encouraging.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Don’t have one. I know this sounds super weird, but I get asked this question in every interview and I usually give some throwaway answer. I do really enjoy a lot of local acts that I have watched grow, and grown with. A lot of those people I would consider my favourite comedians.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Pacing, writing my set list, sometimes I peek at the audience to get a preview of what’s to come.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

I performed shows in Iceland, so it’s more about the country than the actual show. But it was one of my first times performing in a country where the native language isn’t English. They have a great sense of humour and are extremely encouraging. Plus, it’s one of the most beautiful countries I have ever been to.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Live shows around the city I live in. Comedy Bar.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

We have an album on Comedy Records dropping March 4 called Underground Comedy Railroad with Rodney Ramsey, Keesha Brownie, Zabrina Douglas and myself. We also just finished up the 10 Year Anniversary Tour of the Underground Comedy Railroad, which took place through the month of February.

We have virtual shows Feb 24th-26th to end the tour online.

I have been nominated for a Canadian Screen Award: Best Performance, Sketch Comedy (Individual or Ensemble) for Roast Battle Canada. The awards are April 4th – 10th.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Twitter

Tell us a joke:

I was home schooled as a child… The thing that sucks about being home schooled… Is you can only be as smart as your mom.

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

George Rivard is a young new black comedian from the Yukon. He has a very unique story to tell, and a great way of telling it. Look him up on Instagram.